The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2017 - Stop brute force against agitators, Fayose tells FG
1st September 2017 - Imported building materials escalating construction costs
1st September 2017 - CBN should intervene to tackle housing deficit  –Shemlash boss
1st September 2017 - Ambode commends Visionscape on CLI
1st September 2017 - How I handle women –Enyinna Nwigwe, actor
1st September 2017 - How Tuface led me to younger generation -Majek Fashek
1st September 2017 - Why I care for Down Syndrome kids –Kevwe Ogunje, TV presenter
1st September 2017 - Gele Yaya designed to relief stress –EFWY
1st September 2017 - ‘WittySally is all about mending broken hearts’
1st September 2017 - Lesbianism in Nollywood exaggerated -Salma Aminu, actress
Home / Politics / Edochie emerges DPC candiate

Edochie emerges DPC candiate

— 1st September 2017

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has emerged as Anambra governorship candidate for the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC).

Chief Edochie was elected unopposed at the party’s primary which took place yesterday in Awka, the Anambra State capital. The party also elected state party executives to run its affairs in Anambra for the next four years.

The delegates’ election was supervised by the National Chairman of the party Rev. Olusegun Peters and other national executives of the party in the presence of representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some security agents.

After his emergence, Edochie, urged his supporters to join hands with him to move the economy of the state forward saying, “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem. Some people may say they do not know me in politics, having made a name for himself in nollywood, but, if the state is in a bad shape, it is celebrities that should speak out. I need the support of the people of the state to make it work in Anambra state.

“My ambition is driven by the ineffective leadership style of those entrusted with the leadership of the state. Since the creation of Anambra State, it has been in the news for the wrong reasons. In all, the youths have been at the receiving end of the political tussle. The older generation of leaders recruit youths, arm them with weapons to actualize their political goals and abandon when elections are won. But when I take over as governor, youths will take their rightful position as leaders of the future.”

….ID picks Ndife

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Independent Democratic (ID) yesterday elected 35-year-old  Franklin Ndife as the governorship candidate of the party for the November 18th election in Anambra State.

Ndife, a farmer and business man was the sole aspirant and was elected by 243 delegates through voice votes conducted by officials of the party and monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was announced winner of the primary by the party’s Cross River State chairman, Mr. Sunday Michael.

The party’s national chairman, Edozie Madu congratulated him on his emergence and said it was time for young people to take over governance.

He said the party met and agreed that it would field a young candidate who would be acceptable to a larger population of the state and the candidate’s running mate would be a woman.

In his acceptance speech, Ndife pledged to stamp out poverty and also ensure youth empowerment if elected as governor of the state. “I came out to come and challenge the old men who have been in power for years and refused to leave the stage for the younger generation. As a youth, I am coming to change the way things are done and bring about economic progress” he said.

He said he went door-to-door to seek support from youths and voters in the state who gave him the go-ahead before he went on to pick his nomination form to contest. He called on young voters and women to support his governorship bid.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Azzo 1st September 2017 at 9:20 am
    Reply

    All these small small boys with recently improved bank accounts and no political pedigree making all sorts of noise in Anambra. If it is not from one paramilitary organisation it will be from the movie industry. I fear for Anambra and its people. Ka Chukwu mezie okwu.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Stop brute force against agitators, Fayose tells FG

— 1st September 2017

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has praised his colleagues in the South-East for meeting with leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. The meeting, said Fayose, provided a veritable platform, which the Igbo should key into “otherwise they will remain guinea pig as…

  • Imported building materials escalating construction costs

    — 1st September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Cost of buildings and other construction projects in Nigeria has continued to rise as government has not been able to take drastic measures to stop importation of building materials. This is happening as population of Nigeria continues to weigh heavily on available housing. Over these years Nigeria…

  • CBN should intervene to tackle housing deficit  –Shemlash boss

    — 1st September 2017

    By Simeon Mpamugoh Managing Director, Rt Shemlash Co Ltd, Mr. Remi Adedokun, has identified high interest rate on mortgage as the blight against declining patronage of mortgage banking in Nigeria. Adedokun, who is a real estate developer, in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun said, “if Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) can intervene and reduce…

  • Ambode commends Visionscape on CLI

    — 1st September 2017

    The Lagos State government has commended the new partner in the management of the state’s environment, Visionscape Sanitations Solution Limited, for doing a great job. The state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, stated that the contributions of the environmental utility group in the current efforts of his administration to evolve international best practices in the management of the environment is plausible….

  • Ethiopian Airlines bids for Arik Air

    — 1st September 2017

    Ethiopian Airlines, a leading African carrier, owned 100 per cent by the Ethiopian government, says it has made a bid to the Federal Government to take over embattled Arik Air, Nigeria’s biggest airline. Arik Air, which was taken over the Federal Government through the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) last February due to its…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share