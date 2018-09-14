Edo: Why Obaseki appointed more women – First Lady

– The Sun News
Tony Osauzo, Benin

Wife of Edo State Governor, Betsy, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki appointed more women into his administration because women are more loyal in politics than men.

She said the governor made the appointments, which she described as a deliberate act, because he is gender sensitive and cited examples of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe; the state chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joanna Oviawe; Chairman of Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA); state Head of Service (HOS), Mrs. Gladys Idahor; Special Adviser to the governor on Gender Issues, Efosa Uyigue; and a host of others, who were appointed because they are capable and efficient.

READ ALSO: Release of funds to Amnesty office grossly inadequate – Senators

The Edo state First Lady added that affirmative action and Beijing Declaration will not come on a platter of gold or merely talking about it, and charged women to step up their game and show their capacity to lead.

Mrs. Obaseki, who said this during a workshop for female political office holders organised by her office in conjunction with the office of the Special Adviser on Gender Issues at Government House, Benin City, enjoined women in political office to embrace the policies and programmes of the Obaseki-led administration to lift the state to an enviable position.

She said: “The affirmative gender sensitisation cannot just come because we women talk about it.

“It comes when we up our game and prove that we are capable.”

 

