Edo: Truck and cab in head-on collision, 1 dead in accident

— 19th April 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A cab driver whose name was given as John Inebiomanor lost his life in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday. The incident occurred in Obarenren village along Benin-Siluko Road, close to Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The accident involved an Audi saloon car, marked Edo BEN 539 JN, and a white Renault mini truck with registration number Edo DEG 908 XA.

The truck, loaded with wrapped items, was said to have been coming from Lagos while the Audi car, fully loaded with palm fruits, was travelling from Benin to Siluko Road.

It was clear that the truck, in an attempt to manoeuvre a pot hole on his side of the road, crashed into the Audi car coming from the opposite direction.

The back tyres of the truck pulled off it, dragged the car and caused it to somersault while the truck stopped a few metres away from the spot.

The accident attracted residents of the area who came out of their houses to carry out rescue operations.

It was learnt that the only passenger in the Audi car, a woman, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

The deceased driver and the driver of the truck simply identified as Osaro, hailed from the same village, Iguogun.

“The driver of the truck is supposed to be very familiar with the road, because this is where he takes every week when returning from Lagos,” said Shadrach, a rescuer at the scene of the accident

Chairman of Ovia South-West Local Government council, Destiny Enabulele, who arrived the scene of the accident, directed the Works Department of the council to immediately fill all potholes on the road, from the Ovia bridge down to Iguobazuwa.

