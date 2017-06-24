The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2017 - Edo to create ministry of mining
24th June 2017 - Trump signs bill to help veterans
24th June 2017 - Mechanic jailed 3 and half years for theft, escape from lawful custody
24th June 2017 - Supreme Court sacks Senator, Rep
24th June 2017 - U.S. supports children orphaned by HIV/AIDS
24th June 2017 - JAMB vows to send defrauding CBT operators to jail
24th June 2017 - NSCDC destroys 3 illegal refineries in Edo
24th June 2017 - … It’ll check impunity–PDP
24th June 2017 - Death toll in renewed Taraba crisis rises to 18
24th June 2017 - Melaye files suit to stop recall
Home / National / Edo to create ministry of mining

Edo to create ministry of mining

— 24th June 2017

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says a ministry of mining would be established to fast track the development of mining activities in the state.

Obaseki announced this in his remarks at the close of a two-day workshop on solid mineral development organised by the Edo Government in Benin on Friday.

He said that the state was yet to take full advantage of its investment potential in the mining sector as there was no structure put in place to coordinate its activities.

”Mining has been a federal affair with the states having little roles to play; but, we have seen the clarification that has been made by the Minister of Solid Minerals.

‘’It used to be a portfolio restricted to the Federal Government.

‘’We want to restructure mining in Edo and in the portfolio we have created, a commissioner will oversee the ministry of Mining,’’ he said.

Obaseki said that the ministry would be charged with the responsibility of data gathering, policy formation, implementation and regulation of mining activities, adding that already over 250 mining licenses had been obtained in the state.

He said that mining as a business could be more profitable if it were market-demand-driven and done by large scale miners, and not solely by small-scale artisans.

He assured that the state would come up with environment standards to regulate pollution concerns associated with mining activities.

The governor, however, sought the support of private investors in the mining sector to help in the training of skilled miners in the state.

Some of the participants commended the workshop initiative, saying that it would have a positive impact on mining activities in the state.

They noted that investment in mining would lead to job creation, increase internally-generated revenue via taxation and overall indoctrination of the state.

Sourcd: NAN

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo to create ministry of mining

— 24th June 2017

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says a ministry of mining would be established to fast track the development of mining activities in the state. Obaseki announced this in his remarks at the close of a two-day workshop on solid mineral development organised by the Edo Government in Benin on Friday. He said that the state…

Share

  • Trump signs bill to help veterans

    — 24th June 2017

    U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Friday signed a bill to improve services for military veterans following a scandal that plagued the government agency responsible for providing health care. Surrounded by veterans and other supporters of the legislation, Trump signed the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act at a White House ceremony. Trump…

    Share

  • Supreme Court sacks Senator, Rep

    — 24th June 2017

    Orders them to refund salaries, allowances The Supreme Court of Nigeria yesterday, ordered Sani  Abubakar Danladi, representing Taraba North Senatorial District, to vacate his seat and refund all salaries and allowances he received within 90 days. In the same breath, the apex court sacked the House of Representatives member for Vandikwa/ Konshisha constituency, Herman Hembe…

    Share

  • U.S. supports children orphaned by HIV/AIDS

    — 24th June 2017

    The U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria on Friday announced a N2.9 million micro-grant to 50 women caregivers to support the economic wellbeing of their families, particularly the vulnerable children orphaned by HIV/AIDS in five local communities in Apapa local government area of Lagos.    Under the U.S. Ambassador’s PEPFAR Small Grants Programme, a local non-governmental…

    Share

  • JAMB vows to send defrauding CBT operators to jail

    — 24th June 2017

    As prosecution of alleged fraudster gets underway By Chika Abanobi Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has reiterated its commitment to protect the sanctity and dignity of its exams by ensuring that all those who were caught either perpetrating fraud or “aiding and abetting” it were brought to book, at all costs. The Head of…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share