Edo SUBEB relocates pupils in flood-prone schools
FLOODIND

Edo SUBEB relocates pupils in flood-prone schools

18th September 2018

As public schools resume for a new academic session in Edo State, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has unveiled plans to commence renovation of dilapidated structures and facilities in public schools across the state. 

Chairman-designate, Edo SUBEB, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said that Edo SUBEB plans an aggressive roll out of renovation and construction projects in public primary schools, which include provision of furniture for at least 150,000 pupils in the first phase.

She said arrangements had been made to relocate pupils from schools in flood-prone areas, whose schools were affected by flood, to nearby schools.

Dr. Osa Oviawe four categories of schools that have been marked for intervention.

“These include schools in good condition; those hitherto renovated by the previous administration of former governor Adams Oshiomhole but have been vandalised and valuable materials like window protectors, aluminium windows stolen. We have several cases currently in court. There is one involving a pastor, who knowingly purchased stolen materials from our public school for use in the construction of his private school.

Other categories of schools for renovation in the state, according to her, include “schools severely dilapidated with various palliative measures being carried out in the interim, and schools not habitable. Some of our schools in erosion-prone areas have been taken over by flood. Our plan is to temporarily relocate the pupils to nearby schools.”

