Edo street sweepers protest 6 months unpaid salaries

Ighomaye Lucky, Benin

Street sweepers under the supervision of Edo State Environmental Management Board, on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest in parts of Benin metropolis over unpaid six months salaries.

They alleged that relevant government agencies had not listened to their demand despite the pains they go through every day.

Worst still, the sweepers said some of their colleagues had been maimed by hit and run vehicles in line of duty leaving them to take care of themselves.

Glory Omoregie, who led the protest, said some of them were unable to upset their medical bills.

She alleged that one of the sweepers was raped while carrying out her early morning duty, adding that it would be too bad that despite such ugly experience, one would still be owed his/her pay.

“Armed robbers raped one of us about three weeks ago because she woke up very early morning to go out to sweep the street.

“Moreso, some of us have lost our phones to armed robbers. So, the government should pay us our money”, she said.

Another sweeper, Mama Okoyomon, said the last time they protested to the Government House, the governor pleaded with them to be patient with him.

Mrs. Okoyomon, who said she sweeps at the Aduwawa axis of the state, added that she has run out of patience and that the government should pay them their money without delay.