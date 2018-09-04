Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries 

Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎An aspirant for the Edo Central senatorial ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. John Osagie Inegbedion, has applauded the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee on conduct of party primaries.‎

Giving the commendation during a chat with journalists in Benin, Inegbedion urged party members across the country to abide by the decision of the party’s NEC because it is part of the party’s constitution.

He said members of NEC took the decision because they understand the various intrigues and issues within the party.

“That is the hierarchy of the party. Their decision is supreme so everybody will obey the decision of NEC.

“Their decision is final and all of us are bound to respect it and follow. It is in their wisdom they took the decision based on peculiarities and circumstances.

“As a member of the party, I support it because it is part of the party’s constitution whether direct or indirect primaries or whatever method they decided to adopt or as prescribed to be used”, Inegbenion said.