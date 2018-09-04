– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries 
4th September 2018 - Forex: SON charges Nosak on local sourcing of raw materials
4th September 2018 - Ciuci seeks investors, revenue turnaround for EkoCorp Plc
4th September 2018 - ‘Ways to access N10m Social Exchange Market’s  grant’
4th September 2018 - How 4 banks earned CBN fury over infractions
4th September 2018 - Alleged conspiracy: I’ll honour Police invitation Tuesday, says Fani-Kayode
4th September 2018 - Adamawa APC SEC adopts Indirect Primaries
4th September 2018 - Ebonyi 2019: 10 political parties endorse ex-SSG for APC guber ticket
4th September 2018 - 47 political parties’ chairs reject Ameh as IPAC chair
4th September 2018 - Defection: My role as John the Baptist – Uduaghan
Home / Elections / National / Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries 
EDO ASPIRANT

Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries 

— 4th September 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎An aspirant for the Edo Central senatorial ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. John Osagie Inegbedion, has applauded the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee on conduct of party primaries.‎

Giving the commendation during a chat with journalists in Benin, Inegbedion urged party members across the country to abide by the decision of the party’s NEC because it is part of the party’s constitution.

He said members of NEC took the decision because they understand the various intrigues and issues within the party.

READ ALSO: Forex: SON charges Nosak on local sourcing of raw materials

“That is the hierarchy of the party. Their decision is supreme so everybody will obey the decision of NEC.

“Their decision is final and all of us are bound to respect it and follow. It is in their wisdom they took the decision based on peculiarities and circumstances.

“As a member of the party, I support it because it is part of the party’s constitution whether direct or indirect primaries or whatever method they decided to adopt or as prescribed to be used”, Inegbenion said.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EDO ASPIRANT

Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries 

— 4th September 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎An aspirant for the Edo Central senatorial ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. John Osagie Inegbedion, has applauded the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee on conduct of party primaries.‎ Giving the commendation during a chat with journalists in Benin, Inegbedion urged party members across the…

  • SON

    Forex: SON charges Nosak on local sourcing of raw materials

    — 4th September 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has charged Nosak Fam Produce Limited, a subsidiary of Nosak Group to continuously look inwards towards the local sourcing of raw materials in order to reduce demand for foreign exchange. Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, gave the charge at the presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment…

  • REVENUE TURNAROUND

    Ciuci seeks investors, revenue turnaround for EkoCorp Plc

    — 4th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun Eko Hospital, its major subsidiary, in the last six months, Ciuci Consulting, the interim managers  of EkoCorp Plc, are currently in talks with strategic investors to raise the financial profile of the healthcare firm. This was one of the plans for the next phase of the transformation agenda of the company, which started…

  • SOCIAL EXCHANGE

    ‘Ways to access N10m Social Exchange Market’s  grant’

    — 4th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun Despite the controversy surrounding the status of the Social Exchange Market grant of between N3 million and N10 million, Apostle Israel Emeka Kama, the CEO of Vision Skilled Development Centre, one of the NGOs authorised by the social exchange market to mobilise projects, businesses and business ideas for the fund, said the initiative…

  • CBN

    How 4 banks earned CBN fury over infractions

    — 4th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun Details of messy deals that earned four banks penalties from their regulators, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), have finally emerged. Last week, the apex bank imposed unprecedented sanctions of N5.87 billion on the four banks and asked them to refund over $8.13 billion for engaging in shady deals. In its letters dated…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share