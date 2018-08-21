Edo: School of Agric students protest closure of institution

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Students of the Edo State College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, on Monday, took to the streets of Benin to protest the continued closure of the institution.

They demanded the re-opening of the school to enable them complete their studies and for payment of the N20,000 monthly stipend which the state government promised them for their industrial attachment.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had, last year August, ordered temporary closure of the institution to enable him revamp it to achieve goals and objectives for which it was established.

During the protest yesterday, the students carried placards with various inscriptions calling on former Governor Adams Oshiomhole to intervene in the matter.

One of the students, Oronsaye Kate, who spoke to journalists, said: “Many of us are in our final year. I want Obaseki to open our school. We have been at home for over one year doing nothing. We don’t need his help again.”

Reacting to the protest, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Monday Osaigbovo, explained that the state government has secure another institution for the students.

He said payment for the industrial attachment was ready but that many of the protesting students did not participate in the programme and that only those that participated in the programme would be paid.

“The school has been closed. We are putting on a new school. We promised to pay them N20,000 monthly for three months during the industrial attachment,” the commissioner said.