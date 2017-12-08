The Sun News
Latest
8th December 2017 - Edo sanitary workers protest 8 months salary arrears
8th December 2017 - Akwa Ibom swears in 31 new LG chairmen
8th December 2017 - Court remands Benin chief priest over encroachment 
8th December 2017 - Yenagoa workers’ll be paid from Paris Club refund –LG chair
8th December 2017 - 5,000 Nigerians trapped in Libyan detention camps –Envoy
8th December 2017 - Ekwueme: Philosopher and king
8th December 2017 - Open letter to PDP convention delegates
8th December 2017 - Condition of North East IDP camps pathetic, says northern monarchs
8th December 2017 - Kebbi: FG to sanction gold mine operator
8th December 2017 - Lessons AY taught me –Ushbebe, comedian
Home / National / Edo sanitary workers protest 8 months salary arrears

Edo sanitary workers protest 8 months salary arrears

— 8th December 2017

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Street sweepers in the payroll of the Edo State Management Board yesterday embarked on another protest over non-payment of their eight months salary.

The protesters, who marched through the ever-busy Kings Square to Edo State Government House, had earlier, on November 3, 2017,  protested the non-payment of their seven months salaries.

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who received the protesters on behalf of the governor, assured them that issues leading to the delay in the payment of their salaries were being resolved.

The deputy governor noted that the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, was at the meeting with all the contractors in the Waste Management Agency to resolve the issues.

He said the government was planning a better Public Private Partnership to keep the state clean, adding that the partnership would impact positively on their welfare.

Addressing newsmen, the spokesperson for the sweepers, Aigbe Jerry, who appealed to the state government to pay the eight months salaries, alleged that they had been stopped from work and their jobs given to SEEFOR.

“On November 3, 2017, we protested the non-payment of our salaries and the government promised that within a week they would pay us. The deputy governor, who addressed us during the protest, promised we would be paid second week of November. We all joyfully and happily went home. 

“Since then, we have been going to government house and waiting for the money.

We were at the government house again and we were told to wait till November ending. Now, November has come and gone without payment. And on December 1, we went to our office and did not see our manager. 

“When we called him on phone, he asked us to wait and said the salary vouchers had been signed. Since then, we have been waiting for the money.

But few days later, the manager told us to stop work till when money is available to pay us. He promised to pay us on Tuesday, today (yesterday) is Thursday.

“They told us that the work had been taken from them and given to SEEFOR,” he said.

Also speaking, Helen Jamiu and Christian Okhoroye, said government was not paying them the correct monthly salary. She pointed out that, in the employment letters, they were offered N25,000 monthly, but, instead, they were being paid N7,500 monthly.

Okhoroye said her husband was, on Wednesday, arrested by the landlord for non-payment of house rent.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo sanitary workers protest 8 months salary arrears

— 8th December 2017

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Street sweepers in the payroll of the Edo State Management Board yesterday embarked on another protest over non-payment of their eight months salary. The protesters, who marched through the ever-busy Kings Square to Edo State Government House, had earlier, on November 3, 2017,  protested the non-payment of their seven months salaries….

  • Akwa Ibom swears in 31 new LG chairmen

    — 8th December 2017

    Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sworn in new 31 local government area chairmen elected last Saturday. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 31 chairmanship and 310 councillor-ship seats in the election. The election was described by the state electoral council and observers as credible and transparent At the swearing in, in Uyo…

  • Court remands Benin chief priest over encroachment 

    — 8th December 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin An Evboriaria Magistrate Court has remanded a Chief Priest of Aduwawa community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Prince Nosa Osadolor, to prison custody for alleged forceful encroachment on the land belonging to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Benin. He was remanded on a 10-count charge bordering on demolition…

  • Yenagoa workers’ll be paid from Paris Club refund –LG chair

    — 8th December 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Baylesa State, Oforji Oboku, has disclosed that the council would clear outstanding salaries from the Paris club refund once it is released. Oboku assured the council workers that their salary backlog would be cleared once the council received its share of the Paris Club refund….

  • Condition of North East IDP camps pathetic, says northern monarchs

    — 8th December 2017

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja  The Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (NTRC)  have described the condition of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in different locations in northeast states as pathetic and uninhabitable. The monarchs were disappointed that in spite of billions of naira that was budgeted by the State and Federal Governments, for the welfare of the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share