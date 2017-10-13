The Sun News
Latest
13th October 2017 - Edo rolls out red carpet as NWFL Super 4 ends today
13th October 2017 - Essence of Eagles team spirit –Obakpolor
13th October 2017 - 2019 presidency: No automatic ticket for Buhari –Akande
13th October 2017 - World Bank warns Nigeria against dependence on oil
13th October 2017 - Osinbajo to address NESH Oil & Gas roundtable
13th October 2017 - Internet users in Nigeria increase to 92m
13th October 2017 - Property Watch: Problem of foundation crack
13th October 2017 - Property Watch: Lagos to deliver 20,000 housing units by 2018
13th October 2017 - Property Watch : Social housing shouldn’t be profit-driven –Okoro
13th October 2017 - Drama, confusion trail NNPC contracts
Home / Sports / Edo rolls out red carpet as NWFL Super 4 ends today

Edo rolls out red carpet as NWFL Super 4 ends today

— 13th October 2017

Benin City, the Edo State capital is in festive mood. The indigenes of the state and football connoisseurs, who have been thronging the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to witness the best of women soccer in the last one week, are gearing up for the final match of the competition featuring Nasarawa Amazons and Delta Stars.

Prior to the kick off of the competition, most followers of the Nigerian women game picked Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens as the teams to beat owing to their pedigree in the game. But they have been pleasantly surprised bt the superlative performances of Delta Queens and the Amazons from Nasarawa, who have defied all odds to make the final. Now, the dice is cast. It is time for the best team in the NWPL to emerge and as usual, the fans are not agreed on the likely winner of the match.

But one thing is common in the analysis by the pundits:  Anybody, who comes to the stadium for the final game today will be treated to a world class match in a convivial atmosphere set by the Edo State government.

Nasarawa have seven points, while Delta have five points to make the final, while Bayelsa and Rivers Angels were left to fight for the third place match, which held yesterday.

According to NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, Asisat Oshoala, who is a product of Robo FC, Edo State government officials and members of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will grace the occasion.

“There will be an exhibition match between Robo FC and Edo Queens before the final game.”

Also speaking on the game, Edo FA Chairman, Frank Ilaboya assured fans of an entertaining evening inside the stadium and its surroundings.

“We have rolled out the drums to ensure that all football fans at the stadium get the best of Edo State hospitality.

“Before the competition started, the state government gave the stadium a facelift in line with his promise to make the state the sports hub of the country. So, we are ready to welcome all the fans to the final match,” he said.

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 presidency: No automatic ticket for Buhari –Akande

— 13th October 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not get automatic ticket to contest the 2019 presidential poll. He said this in Ibadan yesterday, while briefing newsmen after a meeting of the leadership of…

  • World Bank warns Nigeria against dependence on oil

    — 13th October 2017

    From Amechi Ogbonna, Washington DC The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Thursday, called on the governments of Nigeria and other developing countries to urgently make critical investments that would shield their economies from sudden shocks in the global economy in the years ahead, warning that the GDP growth that saw the country out of…

  • Osinbajo to address NESH Oil & Gas roundtable

    — 13th October 2017

    Efforts at creating a more conducive environment for the oil and gas sector will receive fresh impetus today as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will lead dignitaries to a brainstorming session in Asaba, Delta State. Among those expected are the Speaker of the House of Representatives,  Yakubu Dogara, captains of industry experts and many others. Osinbajo is…

  • Internet users in Nigeria increase to 92m

    — 13th October 2017

    By Bisi Olaleye The internet users and data subscribers in Nigeria’s telecommunications networks marginally increased to 92 million in August. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) made this known in its monthly Internet Subscribers Data made available on its website yesterday. According to the commission, the overall figure showed an increase of 739,975 subscribers in August…

  • Property Watch: Problem of foundation crack

    — 13th October 2017

    By Will Decker One of the biggest concerns for home buyers, and many homeowners, is when they see cracks in their house’s foundation.  If you have a crack, or cracks, in your house’s foundation, you have a problem, but the problem is very often not a big one.  Foundation cracks, usually, only mean that you…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share