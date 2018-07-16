Edo reviewing operations of orphanages, others – Obaseki

– The Sun News
Latest
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the government is reviewing the operations of orphanages, old people’s homes, remand centres, schools for people with special needs and other such centres for vulnerable persons, for efficiency and improved impact.

Obaseki made the disclosure during the Foundation-laying ceremony for Baba Rabi Foundation at Uzairue, in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “We are reviewing how orphanages, old people’s homes, remand centres, schools for people with special needs, and centres catering for vulnerable persons are managed in the state. “As a government, we will do all it takes to support people with goodwill, as we are ready to work with them, to help us reach out to more vulnerable persons in our society.”

He commended the Chairperson of Baba Rabi Foundation, Mrs. Fatima Mede, on the initiative to build the facility and noted that, “this is the kind of values people should celebrate. Even as a retired permanent secretary living off her gratuity and pensions, she considered it worthy to follow in the footsteps of her parents, Alhaji Baba Saliu Egele and Hajiha Rabi Saliu Egele, who were reputed for their philanthropy.”

“Mrs. Mede is an accomplished Edo woman who rose through the ranks to become a permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning. We are proud of her and happy that she is utilising her experience to serve her people,” he said.

Earlier, the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Major General In-Tae Lee (retd.), commended the chairperson of the foundation for her contribution to the development of the society.

“This effort is quite commendable as it is geared towards eradication of poverty in rural communities, through agricultural development. Rural development is a part of the policies of South Korea as a nation.

We will continue to support the centre to improve the lives of the people.”

On her part, Mede commended Obaseki and his entourage for taking part in the foundation-laying ceremony.

She said: “The Foundation started as far back as 2006, with a focus to touch the lives of the people of the community.”

She said there was need for more people to work with government, as such support will fast-track development in the grassroots, noting that the foundation is her way of contributing to the development of the state.

She said the centre will house a hospital for women and children, nursery and primary school, orphanage, vocational centre and recreational facilities, which will serve the people of the community.
Etsako council Chairman, Yakubu Musa, represented by his deputy, Abubakar Imonekhe, pledged to provide support to the foundation, and noted that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) play vital roles in the social and economic life of any community.

