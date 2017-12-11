Edo Prince in danger for refusing to worship idol

..Victim goes into hiding as relatives declare him wanted, dead or alive



By Kehinde Olumide



The story is a pathetic one; the type that is capable of dissolving a stone heart in a twinkle of an eye. It evokes fear, pity and relatives against their own innocent relative.

Prince Osamede Ehirainmwian is the man at the centre of it all. He is supposed to live the life of a prince surrounded by royal opulence, power and influence but fate has kicked the storm against him.

He hails from Egbokor village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State. His life is literally in danger for committing no particular crime. But he could only tell that to the people outside his clan.

As reliably gathered by Daily Sun, the man, whose friends and relations describe as meek and respectful had been bombarded with threats from some of his immediate family members. His tormentors, especially his father’s relatives want him dead or alive so that a certain ancestral rite could be performed on him.

His offence, according investigations, is his blunt refusal to accept to become the Chief Priest of the deity that his later father had left behind for him to inherit. The deity, known as Olokun-nadesevbo, is the family’s age-long mini god that most of the members channel their supplications through. It is regarded as the panacea to their problem though without any empirical proof. Their unprecedented reliance on the deity could be closely linked with the Ehirainmwians’ lifestyle that is bedeviled by fetish activities.

The reason Mr. Osamede blatantly shunned his unsolicited crown by his father is not unconnected with his firm belief in Jesus Christ. He is a devoted Christian who has vowed on countless occasions not to compromise his faith in God. For the fact that he was apparently radical for propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ within and outside his community, was what further ignited his father’s readiness to bestow the title on him.

Before his father – Otabor Ehirainmwian died years ago, he had passionately instructed the custodians of the Egbokor’s tradition that his son – Osamede was next to take over the shrine. He warned the elders that his wish must be sacrosanct unless the gods would be angry with the entire family lineage. As the tradition demands, Osamede could only assume the position when his parents were both dead. So, they all waited and it was a protracted waiting that finally ended.

Family source authoritatively told this correspondent that real trouble started when Osamede’s mother, Mrs. Otabor Enoghayin died August 2017. From that moment his unflinching love for Jesus Christ has been distorted in no small proportion.

Without mincing words, at a meeting after his mother’s death, those in charge of his prospective initiation informed the man that there was neither a hiding place nor an escape route for him as long as he lived in Nigeria.

Indeed, before Osamede disappeared from the public view, he might have had a bitter story to tell even when he was still mourning his departed mother. Perhaps, his late father’s relatives knew he was on the verge of vanishing, they intermittently invaded his privacy – a development that further infuriated the bereaved.

His mother’s death truly opened a gateway of palpable fear and sorrow to him. Tears became his companion as he couldn’t easily fathom any safe solution to come out of his dilemma.

The greatest fear for Osamede, as gathered, was when he got a hint that his body would be marked during the dead hours of the night, with a particular old sharp object. The object is said to had been used for similar purpose by three or four generations before him, and could have been infected with deadly infections. The ritual was part of the activities lined up, according to the dictates of the gods, to fully initiate the man to become a Chief Priest.

Like the speed of lightning, just before the cock crew he ran away the following morning. First he left for Lagos State in the Western part of Nigeria where he hid for some period and perfected his plans to travel out of the country.

Osamede’s bosom friend, Mr. John Ugbogbo told Daily Sun that the moment his friend discovered that something was amiss and his life was no longer safe, he could no longer sleep with his two eyes closed. Eternal vigilance became his hobby and situational companion. He said it was not an exaggeration to recall how his friend desperately needed solution to his ordeal without renouncing his faith in Christ.

“When I heard that he had travelled out of the country, I was not really surprised because that could be his only way out,” Ugbogbo said.

He further disclosed that his friend left when all efforts to resolve the controversy amicably proved abortive. He narrated how Osamede had been to the police station so that the security personnel could wade into the the matter but he was simply told that the case was a traditional and family affair that needed to be resolved through traditional means. With such information from the police, he lost hope and gave up the fight.

Reeling out his friend’s travails to this correspondent, he lamented that Osamede became frustrated and hapless when the Nigerian Police couldn’t act on the matter after he had allegedly reported his father’s family members constant harassments to the same authority.

In his words: “His life is no longer safe. His people desperately wanted and still want him to be initiated against his wish. Initially, he thought they didn’t mean it or could find other options, but when they repeated it on many occasions with all emphasis, we all knew there was trouble.”

In an interaction with one of Osamede’s relatives in Benin, Pa Ogbebor Ehirainmwian said the family was in shock that the wanted man could run away from undertaking the divine assignment that their ancestors handed over him to perform.

He stated that when he and other members of the family visited Osamede’s home in Benin City, the Edo State capital to unravel his disappearance, his wife, Mrs. Abies Osamede feigned ignorance of her husband’s whereabouts.

After several and intense threats to his wife to produce her husband or face the damning consequences of the gods, she finally revealed that the man in the storm had traveled out of the Nigeria.

The relative told this correspondent: “Please come back home to Nigeria and take your title as the Chief Priest of Olokun-nadesevbo so that your father will be proud in heaven. Our people are watching you 24\7 all over the world and will know when you return to Nigeria.

“You must come back home or else you face the consequences including your household. We heard that you are in the United States of America and some of our people can fish you from there. You cannot put us in this kind of confusion for too long. You are the chosen one by your father and your late forefathers are awaiting your return home.”