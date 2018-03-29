Edo Police recover 136 illegal firearms, arrest 9 robbery suspects,

The Sun News
Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Johnson Kokumo, announced in Benin that operatives of the Command have mopped up a total of 136 illegal firearms of various brands, including 136 live cartridges from members of the public.

He disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the level of compliance with the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris’ directive to the Force to mop up illegal arms from society.

Kokumo explained that nine AK-47, 15 pump action, 38 Dane guns, 23 locally made cut-to-size single barrel guns, 6 locally made double barrel pistols, 12 locally made single barrel pistols, 7 single barrel English made and other sophisticated weapons were recovered from the citizens of the state, including 184 lives cartridges.

‎He said the illegal arms in circulation could cause an increase in crimes and criminality in the country, adding that that is the reason the IGP ordered a mop up exercise across the states in order to nip the problem in the bud.

“It is believed that where we have arms and ammunitions in circulation, it is expected that crimes and criminality are expected to be on the increase,” the Commissioner said.

“It is the Force’s… determination to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the state.

‎”The IGP’s directive to mop up arms and ammunitions have paid off in the state,” he claimed.

The Police boss said some of the pistols were fabricated outside the country, adding that they have traced some of them outside Nigeria.

He disclosed that during the mop up exercise, some members of the public voluntarily submitted their arms to the police, while others were recovered by men of the Command through intelligence gathering.

He said the time frame for the mop up exercise has since elapsed and that it is the IGP’s prerogative to extend the date.

Kokumo commended the members of the public for giving useful information that has led to the recovery of the firearms and sued for its sustenance for a better and crime-free state.

In another development, the Command also announced the arrest of nine armed robbery suspects.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, those arrested include a three-man kidnap gang whose names were given as Daniel Kolade, Amos Oja and Osaro Oja, for threatening to abduct their victim if he fails to part with the sum of one million naira.

