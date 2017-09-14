Edo police parade native doctor for aiding human trafficking 

From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City

The Edo State Police Command, on Thursday, paraded a native doctor for allegedly aiding and abetting human trafficking.

He was among the 55 suspects paraded by the Command before journalists in Benin-City for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, murder, cultism, human trafficking and kidnapping.

The suspect, Mr. Akugbe Aisevbo, 47, said his job was to prepare charms for those willing to travel abroad to avoid mishap on their ways and be successful abroad.

His words, “As for the two girls, it was Arthur Ogbevoen that brought them for me to assist them. He said they were traveling to Burkina Faso.

“So when he brought them, I told him that one of them has problem and that she should not be allowed to embark on the journey but Arthur insisted I work on both of them.

“So, I bathed both and gave them concoction to drink. One thing I always do is that before I give any of my clients concoction to drink, I make sure I give it to my children to partake from it first.

“One of the medicines I also put in her body is that if any man that has ailment wants to make love with her, his manhood will not be erected. I also gave her charm against accident.

“I did not shave her pubic hair and did not sleep with her”, he said.

Mr. Arthur Ogbevoen admitted that he took the girl to visit the native doctor in order for her to be successful abroad.

He said in return, the trafficked victim was to pay him 400,000 cfa.

Commissioner of Police Haliru Gwandu, while stating the successes recorded by officers and men of his command, said a total of 118 suspects had been arrested for alleged armed robbery, murder, cultism, human trafficking and kidnapping between August 10 and September 13, 2017.

He said the Command had also succeeded in charging 44 suspects to court.

The police boss attributed the successes recorded by the Command to the useful information volunteered by the members of the public.

He said the police would do all in its power to make the state conducive for business activities to thrive.

The police boss however cautioned criminal elements in the state to repent or relocate as the Command is bent on making the state very uncomfortable for them.

He said other suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.