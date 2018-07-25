– The Sun News
LAWMAKER

Edo lawmaker’s suspension tears Owan West APC apart

— 25th July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State over the suspension of the lawmaker representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ojo Asein, has taken a new dimension, as the party has become factionalised over the issue.

The lawmaker was suspended last week by a faction of the party for alleged anti-party activities.

He was also accused of ‎openly telling some of his supporters to prepare for defection to the opposition party.‎

But in a press statement, on Tuesday, the faction loyal to Asein said it has upturned the suspension.

The group said it has upturned the suspension of Hon. Asein by some members of the party.‎

The statement signed by the local government Leader, Chief B.A Eguaoje, and 12 others, declared the suspension as unconstitutional, null and void, ‎adding that those that spearheaded the suspension were not comfortable with the rising profile of Asein.‎

The Owan leaders passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Asein and‎ said they would continue to support him to enhance his political future.‎

