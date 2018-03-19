The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - APM Terminals hosts capacity building workshop for journalists
19th March 2018 - FAAN hosts ACI-Africa conference, exhibition
19th March 2018 - How Nigerian airlines can benefit from African free trade deals
19th March 2018 - International Friendly: Eagles camp opens in Wroclaw
19th March 2018 - CAF CC: Akwa United scales Al-Ittihad’s hurdle on penalties
19th March 2018 - Morocco tables $16bn 2026 World Cup bid
19th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Onyeka tasks Eagles, other African countries
19th March 2018 - Cadbury, NFF sign 3-year partnership deal
19th March 2018 - Puzzled or troubled? Ask the boss
19th March 2018 - Battle for the true church
Home / National / Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies

Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies

— 19th March 2018

Job Osazuwa

 Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has handed out a seven-day ultimatum to security agencies to arrest alleged killers  of three people in Ugboha, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were allegedly killed at the weekend by some herdsmen.

The governor’s demand was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie.

Obaseki gave security agencies a seven days ultimatum to get those responsible for the killings. He directed a committee made up of the the Nigeria Police, officials of the Department of State Services and other security agencies to work with members of all associations of cattle dealers and people who have information regarding activities of the suspects, to fish them out within the stipulated period.

Obaseki was angry that the herdsmen violated the state government’s directive that cattle should not move in the state at night.

He condoled with the families of the victims and pledged his administration’s commitment to the safety and security of Edo people and residents in the state as well as their property.

The governor appealed to members of the affected communities to keep the peace and be rest assured that the suspects would be apprehended and that justice will be served.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Tony 19th March 2018 at 2:24 am
    Reply

    Arrest who? The fulani herdsmen? The untouchables guarded and aided by your APC ruling government headed by one of them – fulani. Obaseki hear this now. Your party will be voted out in 2019.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APM Terminals hosts capacity building workshop for journalists

— 19th March 2018

APM Terminals Apapa, at the weekend,  hosted a capacity building workshop for public relations managers and journalists covering the Nigerian maritime sector. The workshop was facilitated by prominent ethics, media and communications  scholar, Dr. Ngozi Okpara of the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos and leading maritime scholar, Dr. Frank Ojadi of the…

  • FAAN hosts ACI-Africa conference, exhibition

    — 19th March 2018

    The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has announced that it would be hosting the 59th Airports Council International (ACI) and the Africa Board and Regional Committees Meetings, Conference and Exhibition in Lagos as part of efforts to attract investments into the Nigerian aviation industry. Managing Director of the FAAN, Mr. Saleh Dunoma, who is…

  • How Nigerian airlines can benefit from African free trade deals

    — 19th March 2018

    Louis Ibah At the African Heads of State meeting held under the auspices of the African Union (AU) on January 28, 2018, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Muhammadu Buhari, signed the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) deal, an open skies treaty which gave the right to airlines in 23 African countries to have unrestrained…

  • Range Rover Sport SVR beats supercar, sets Tianmen Road record

    — 19th March 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 An SUV is not meant to outperform a supercar, but that’s exactly what happened when the new Range Rover Sport SVR took on a fearsome mountain road in China. Land Rover’s performance SUV, driven by Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver, Ho-Pin Tung, has smashed the record for negotiating the 99 corners of…

  • Nissan LEAF in first electric vehicle expedition across Africa

    — 19th March 2018

    The Electric Explorer African Challenge 2018, the first-ever electric vehicle expedition across Africa, has begun. Behind the wheel of a previous-generation Nissan LEAF is famous Polish traveller Arkady Paweł Fiedler, accompanied by photographer Albert Wójtowicz. The LEAF is not modified in any way – it is exactly the same as the car that was recently…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share