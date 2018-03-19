Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies

Job Osazuwa

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has handed out a seven-day ultimatum to security agencies to arrest alleged killers of three people in Ugboha, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were allegedly killed at the weekend by some herdsmen.

The governor’s demand was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie.

Obaseki gave security agencies a seven days ultimatum to get those responsible for the killings. He directed a committee made up of the the Nigeria Police, officials of the Department of State Services and other security agencies to work with members of all associations of cattle dealers and people who have information regarding activities of the suspects, to fish them out within the stipulated period.

Obaseki was angry that the herdsmen violated the state government’s directive that cattle should not move in the state at night.

He condoled with the families of the victims and pledged his administration’s commitment to the safety and security of Edo people and residents in the state as well as their property.

The governor appealed to members of the affected communities to keep the peace and be rest assured that the suspects would be apprehended and that justice will be served.