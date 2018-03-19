The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies
19th March 2018 - Hold public officers accountable, Fayose urges elders
19th March 2018 - 2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths
19th March 2018 - Kano approves N4bn for flyover, roads
19th March 2018 - Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi
19th March 2018 - APGA consolidates, as Obiano takes fresh oath
19th March 2018 - Chemical weapons experts storm UK in Russia spy case
19th March 2018 - Burundi to hold referendum on power May 17
19th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Putin secures 4th term
19th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: OPS, landlords seek more reliefs despite Ambode’s concession
Home / National / Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies

Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies

— 19th March 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta State Chairman of Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Prince Kehinde Taiga, has called on companies operating in Ekakpamre community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, to suspend further dealings with any of the warring factions involved in the crisis in the area.

He said the call had become imperative to stop further aggravation of the crisis that has led to frequent breakdown of law and order in the community. 

The CDHR chairman said it is the only way to avert hatred and pandemonium among members of the rural community.

The human rights body also appealed to the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammadu Mustafa, not to allow himself to be used by politicians to perpetrate injustice by arresting and intimidating innocent and law-abiding members of the community.

He pointed out that the action had led to the indigenes of the community abandoning their homeland for fears of being wrongfully detained.

Raising the issue as a matter of urgent public interest at its monthly congress in Warri at the weekend, the body also frown at the alleged oppressive tendencies of the governor’s aides, who were alleged to have engaged the instrumentality of the police to suppress the wish of the people and urged them to desist from such act for peace to reign.

He said: “The leadership crisis in the community needed to be addressed, as the tussle between the two factions is tearing the community into shreds.

“This drama unfolded early January of 2018 after the tenure of the out gone chairman. As he was preparing to leave, he instituted a conference committee as expected by every outgoing leadership of the community, with the responsibility of conducting fresh election for aspirants interested in occupying any position at the executive level of the community.

“The effort of the committee has been frustrated by violence carried out at different times by some suspected thugs from the two major political parties, All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party, in Delta state.”

Taiga disclosed that an illegal election was conducted by some PDP members without following due process as enshrined in the constitution of the community, and that the outgoing executive also went ahead to swear in their own executive that were positioned via election by the conference committee.

The chairman said the only solution to the crisis is for the two executives from the two factions to be terminated and the conference committee already instituted by the outgone executive,  be empowered and supported by the entire congress to organise an election that will give birth to a new executive.

The community had earlier called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Idris Ibrahim and relevant authorities, to save them from those troubling the community.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies

— 19th March 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri Delta State Chairman of Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Prince Kehinde Taiga, has called on companies operating in Ekakpamre community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, to suspend further dealings with any of the warring factions involved in the crisis in the area. He said the call had become imperative to…

  • Hold public officers accountable, Fayose urges elders

    — 19th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has urged elder statesmen in the country not to keep quiet in the face of poor governance and leadership, but rather keep public officers on their toes by demanding good governance and accountability from them. He said history and posterity will not be kind to them…

  • 2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths

    — 19th March 2018

    • Ambode laments dearth of skilled labour Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has directed the state Employability Support Project (LSESP) to ensure it provides 10,000 jobs for youths in 2019, just as he lamented acute shortage of employable skilled labour in the country. Ambode, who spoke at the graduation of 540 graduate trainees under…

  • Kano approves N4bn for flyover, roads

    — 19th March 2018

    • Mulls lifting Okada ban James Ojo, Abuja; Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Government has announced the approval of N4 billion for the construction of underpass and flyover which will link Zaria Road/Silver Jubilee and Zoo Road in the metropolis.  Commissioner for Information, Youth, and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement issued in Abuja,…

  • Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi

    — 19th March 2018

    The Nigerian Army has said its troops killed four armed militiamen and arrested nine in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Director of Army/Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday. Chukwu said troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole on patrol were attacked by the militia group at Burra Junction…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share