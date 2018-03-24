The Sun News
Latest
24th March 2018 - Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor
24th March 2018 - Court strikes out corruption charges against Justice Ngwuta
24th March 2018 - Why I posed nude on my birthday
24th March 2018 - 2019: Saraki, Tinubu’s humiliation will make Buhari’s re-election tough –Shehu Sani
24th March 2018 - Economy: Bill Gates’ comment vindicated us –PDP
24th March 2018 - IPOB challenges court’s jurisdiction over trial of members
24th March 2018 - Kano PDP vows to hold rally, faults cancellation by police
24th March 2018 - 2019: I’m battle-ready for Buhari, APC –Lamido
24th March 2018 - Imo guber: Archbishop Obinna makes U-turn, endorses Nwosu’s gov ambition
24th March 2018 - Ondo guber: Supreme Court okays suit against Akeredolu’s election
Home / National / Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor

Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor

— 24th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State government has handed over a 70-year-old man, Francis Ezomo, and his two sons, Nosa Ezomo, 26 and Festus Ezomo, 29, to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl, a relative of Mr. Francis Ezomo’s wife.

The acting Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Basic Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, told journalists after the suspects were handed over to the police at Government House, Benin City, that the case was reported to her office by the headmistress of the girl.

“The issue came to limelight when the headmistress of the girl’s school noticed a change of behaviour in the minor and decided to ask her what the problem was. The nine-year-old girl narrated her ordeal to the headmistress who then informed the education secretary of the local government council, where the alleged crime took place. We then swung into action and got the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development involved,” Dr. Oviawe said.

The SUBEB boss added that when “we could not get the necessary action required from the police, the state government swung into action and these three men were apprehended almost immediately.”

She explained that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has taken custody of the child who is now in a safe place and assured that SUBEB would ensure that her education is not truncated.

“What the men have done is bad and their actions have attempted to destroy the life and future of the minor. The three men took advantage of the child and exposed her to trauma. We have waded into the case to ensure that justice prevails,” Oviawe said.

The commissioner of police assured that his men would investigate the allegation and charge the case to court.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor

— 24th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin The Edo State government has handed over a 70-year-old man, Francis Ezomo, and his two sons, Nosa Ezomo, 26 and Festus Ezomo, 29, to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl, a relative of Mr. Francis Ezomo’s wife. The acting Chairman of the Edo…

  • Court strikes out corruption charges against Justice Ngwuta

    — 24th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday struck out the 13-count criminal charge brought against a sitting Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta by the Federal Government. Justice John Tsoho, who relied on a recent Court of Appeal decision involving Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, held that the condition precedent for…

  • Why I posed nude on my birthday

    — 24th March 2018

    –Jojo Charry, actress Rita Okoye Few days ago, Liberia-born US-based Nollywood actress, Jojo Charry, set the Internet on fire with her nude birthday photos. While some admired her, others admonished her for posing nude. In this exclusive interview, the beautiful thespian explain the reasons behind the nude photo shoot, her encounter with lesbians, and plans…

  • 2019: Saraki, Tinubu’s humiliation will make Buhari’s re-election tough –Shehu Sani

    — 24th March 2018

    • Says APC lacks ideology Remi Adefulu The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has warned that the humiliation of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki,  the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, by the federal government, will make the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari a tough bid. Sani who spoke with…

  • Economy: Bill Gates’ comment vindicated us –PDP

    — 24th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said comments by the founder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on the economic policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have vindicated its stance that the government is the worst in the history of the country. The PDP in a statement by its National…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share