22nd September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: Commercial drivers‎ resolve to support Obaseki
22nd September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: Onaiwu warns against dragging Bini palace into politics
22nd September 2016 - The dilemma of pension funds
22nd September 2016 - The return of Patience Jonathan
22nd September 2016 - Buhari laments Africa's economic stagnation
22nd September 2016 - Rio 2016 Paralympics: Reps donate N18m to victorious athletes
22nd September 2016 - Russia 2018 World Cup: NFF looks beyond qualification
22nd September 2016 - NPFL relegation battle: Hope rises for Abia Warriors
22nd September 2016 - GOtv Boxing Night 9: Fans to win 50 GOtv decoders
Edo Guber Watch: PDP’ll resist rigging – Senator Ordia

— 22nd September 2016

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Barely one week to the conduct of the rescheduled election, the Senator representing Edo Central, Clifford Ordia has warned against rigging or manipulation of the polls by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ordia who spoke to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was fully prepared to win the election, adding that no amount of intimidation will distract members of the party.
The Senator who is the Deputy Chairman of the Senate committee on Works, said the maladministration of APC-led government in the state in the last eight years has given Edo people no choice, than to choose a more credible candidate from the PDP.
“In my Senatorial District, APC has no chance. We have put everything in place to checkmate plans by APC to rig. We will resist it. We know that the APC is desperate and they are doing everything to frustrate voters, but it will not work.
“The APC knew they were going to lose the election and they decided to shift the election. Even if they want to shift it by another one year, PDP will still win. APC has no chance in Edo State. Edo is a PDP state and we will prove that during the election,” Senator Ordia noted.
He also called on Edo people to come out enmasse and vote for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, noting that no amount of intimidation should deter them from exercising their voting right.
The Senator also warned security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to make themselves willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians.
He said: “I want to also call on INEC and security agencies. They must maintain neutrality during the election. They should not allow themselves to be used. They must ensure that voters are not harassed or beaten up.
“I want to equally caution security agencies not to be used too to snatch ballot boxes. I am making this call because we have seen or heard cases in the past where security agencies reportedly connived with INEC officials to deny Nigerians their voting rights.
“I want to urge President Buhari not to allow Oshiomhole’s personal greed to throw Edo State into chaos. Mr. President must caution INEC not be used to rig the election in favour of APC.
“The values of one man, one vote which brought Oshiomhole to power has been abandoned. He is now desperate to impose his candidate on Edo people and we have rejected that. Edo people have rejected Oshiomhole and his candidate.”

I turned down opportunity to be governor in 2007-Ize-Iyamu

The candidate of ‎the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has  reaveled how he turned down an opportunity to become governor in 2007 because he was convinced that it was wrong to succeed a fellow Bini man.
According to him, his belief in fairness made him to support an Afemai man in the person of Governor Adams Oshiomhole to become governor.
Ize-Iyamu stated this in Iyora-Uzaire, Governor Oshiomhole’s ward in Etsako West local government area, where he received defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Prince Musa Braimah.
“I could have been governor in 2007 but I said a Bini man has been governor for eight years. I said a Bini man cannot become governor again.
I now said that Edo North, Afemai, has never produced governor before.
“I said we must look for someone in Afemai to become governor.
We now founded our group and finished everything when they brought Oshiomhole. They said we must help him. So I asked Oshiomhole if he wanted to become governor and he said yes, but that he didn’t  know anybody since he came from Kaduna and Abuja.
“The election was so tough that three people died. When he became governor, we realised that he had a different thing in mind.  People were angry and came to tell me that we have sold a ‘bad market’ to them.
want to truncate Edo North’s two term and said that God will touch his heart in the second term.
To be sure that I was with him, he made me the director general of his campaign. The moment he won, he said “this Pastor who has been doing anyhow, I must drive him away. That was how he started to fight me.
The leader of the defectors, Prince Musa Braimah, said with the coming of his group into the PDP, the fortunes of the party in the area, which he said was hitherto poor, would now change.
He lamented that roads constructed in the area by Governor Oshiomhole have not translated into development for the people, saying, “the youths don’t have job, the women are still in the same place they were before now and there are no jobs to empower the people.

Uche Atuma

godwin-obaseki

Edo Guber Watch: Commercial drivers‎ resolve to support Obaseki

— 22nd September 2016

A group under the aegis of Drivers Welfare Empowerment Scheme, yesterday resolved to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Godwin Obaseki. The drivers made the resolution at a rally in Benin attended by Obaseki. The Secretary of the drivers’ scheme, Mr Jude Anomeh, while addressing the rally, said the people who ruined the state…

  • Osaro ‎Onaiwu

    Edo Guber Watch: Onaiwu warns against dragging Bini palace into politics

    — 22nd September 2016

    The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Osaro Onaiwu has faulted the manner some Bini chiefs were dragging the revered palace of the Oba of Benin into politics. He appealed to the chiefs involved not to rubbish the palace in the name of politics. Onaiwu spoke while reacting to the purported endorsement…

    Edo Guber Watch: PDP’ll resist rigging – Senator Ordia

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Barely one week to the conduct of the rescheduled election, the Senator representing Edo Central, Clifford Ordia has warned against rigging or manipulation of the polls by the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ordia who spoke to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was fully prepared…

  • 88676126_Mcc0068068DT_News.Colin_Freeman_interview_with_Nigerian_President_Muhammadu_Buhari-xlarge_trans++RmcLc_VwZsc7wOtCMsK22uVpSgDomDLZ8AADwsgaFEo

    Buhari laments Africa’s economic stagnation

    — 22nd September 2016

    By Amechi Ogbonna with agency report President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday lamented Africa’s apparent economic stagnation and backwadness despite its huge prospect over the past few years, Buhari, who was guest writer for Bloomberg, the US business and financial information company, made the observation in an article titled, “Making Africa Rising a Reality, which was published…

  • ike-ekweremadu

    Sack Adeosun, Udoma now –Ekweremadu

    — 22nd September 2016

    Dogara to Buhari: Address National Assembly From Kemi Yesufu and Fred Itua, Abuja Reviewing the state of the nation as it affects the economy, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu yesterday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Budget and National Planning Minister, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma and Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. However, Senator Shehu Sani…

  • sanusi-interview

    Recession: Sanusi backs sale of assets

    — 22nd September 2016

    …Kano Emir, experts support CBN on 14% interest rate By Omodele Adigun Immediate Past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has thrown his weight behind the sale of government assets to enable it pull the economy out of recession. Sanusi, who spoke in Lagos Wednesday…

  • PenCom-DG-Chinelo-Anohu-Amazu-e1455901045532

    World Pension Summit: PenCom DG excited at  Nigeria’s prospects

    — 22nd September 2016

    The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, said that the World Pension Summit Africa Special that will kick off in Abuja next week will deepen the discussion around ensuring that pension funds are invested in the real sector for visible and measurable impact on the economy, while boosting retirement benefits. The…

  • BokoHaram-GUNS

    Boko Haram ‘more lethal’ than ISIS, Al-Qaeda

    — 22nd September 2016

    Police seek review of armament policy for PFM, CTU From Molly Kilete, Abuja Boko Haram is the world’s most lethal terrorist group, US-based 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative and Stefanus Foundation, both humanitarian organisations, have said. The organisations said this to a group of journalists as they spoke about the challenges the victims of terrorism face in…

  • can-president

    CAN calls for 3-day fasting, prayers for Nigeria

    — 22nd September 2016

    Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for three-day fasting and prayer session for the nation in commemoration of its 56th Independence anniversary coming up on October 1. Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. Various developments in the last few years have triggered growing concerns about Nigeria’s unity and national development. CAN…

  • governor-rochas-okorocha

    Again, Imo militants, Niger Delta Avengers  surrender arms

    — 22nd September 2016

    Forty-Eight hours to the expiration of the deadline given to the remnants of the Niger-Delta Avengers fighting in the Oil Producing Areas of  Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta, a leading Commander of the Militants, General Felix Omereji Wednesday, September 21, 2016 Surrendered with his fighters and embraced peace. The event which took place at the Imo International Convention…

