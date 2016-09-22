The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: Commercial drivers‎ resolve to support Obaseki
22nd September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: Onaiwu warns against dragging Bini palace into politics
22nd September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: PDP’ll resist rigging – Senator Ordia
22nd September 2016 - The dilemma of pension funds
22nd September 2016 - The return of Patience Jonathan
22nd September 2016 - Buhari laments Africa’s economic stagnation
22nd September 2016 - Rio 2016 Paralympics: Reps donate N18m to victorious athletes
22nd September 2016 - Russia 2018 World Cup: NFF looks beyond qualification
22nd September 2016 - NPFL relegation battle: Hope rises for Abia Warriors
22nd September 2016 - GOtv Boxing Night 9: Fans to win 50 GOtv decoders
Home / Politics / Edo Guber Watch: Commercial drivers‎ resolve to support Obaseki
godwin-obaseki

Edo Guber Watch: Commercial drivers‎ resolve to support Obaseki

— 22nd September 2016

A group under the aegis of Drivers Welfare Empowerment Scheme, yesterday resolved to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Godwin Obaseki.
The drivers made the resolution at a rally in Benin attended by Obaseki.
The Secretary of the drivers’ scheme, Mr Jude Anomeh, while addressing the rally, said the people who ruined the state between 1999 and 2007, will never be allowed to govern again.
He noted that same set of people, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who then, at different times, was secretary and chief of staff to the government, have positioned themselves to govern again.
Anomeh who vowed that the state will never be allowed to go back to Egypt again, noted that these same sets of people have nothing different to offer to the people.
He said their aim was to destroy the good work that the Adams Oshiomhole government has done, and also to impoverish the people like they did between 1999 and 2007.
“We are ready for them with our PVCs, we will not allow them to take us back to Egypt again.
“We are also appealing to the people not to allow these personal aggrandisement- seeking people to govern the state again. Let us all use our PVCs to deny them that opportunity,” he said.
The drivers unanimously resolved to work collectively, for the victory of the APC candidate, Obaseki, at the poll.
Addressing the rally, Obaseki promised to redesign the state transport system to meet modern challenges.
He stressed that the drivers and other stake holders, will be fully involved in whatever decision government will take, especially as it affects their operations.
He said aside continuing with the massive road construction across the state, his government, when elected, will focus more in the area of empowerment.
The APC candidate also promised that soft loans, at low interest rate, will be provided to drivers to boost their transport business, while a comprehensive retirement scheme will be drawn out for them.
‎Obaseki particularly commended the drivers, over their resolve not to allow the people who had stolen their common patrimony to govern the state again.
The APC governorship hopeful said he believed the people are now wiser to differentiate between “darkness and light, evil and good, and good governance and those whose intention is to loot the state.
“And the only way we can ensure that this bad people are kept far from our treasury is to use our PVCs to deny them that opportunity to govern us.
“We must all mobilise ourselves, neighbours, friends and well wishers to cast our votes for the APC on September 28,” he said.

Obaseki’s victory not negotiable -Amegor

The Edo South Senatorial Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gentleman Amegor, yesterday expressed optimism that the credibility, reliability and excellence of Mr Godwin Obaseki, will spark victory for the party in the September 28 election.
The APC leader who stated this after a crucial meeting of political leaders in Benin City, therefore, urged the Edo South people not to be deceived by the opposition, as Obaseki alone possesses the qualities capable of moving the state forward.
He said as a leader in Edo and having consulted with top political leaders in Bini Kingdom, “we have all resolved that we will work day or night to ensure the total victory of Mr Godwin Obaseki who is credible, reliable, excellent gentleman; he will be the one to take over from Oshiomhole.
“I now hereby call on all the seven local governments in Bini, including members of other parties, market women, old and young to come out and vote massively for the APC for Obaseki to be elected as governor.
“He is a very focused man and we believe in him and we hereby tell all Binis to believe in him because he has all it takes to take Edo to the next level which is worthy of emulation.
“Don’t be deceived by other political parties; Obaseki is a man of his words and he will perform very well”, he assured.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

godwin-obaseki

Edo Guber Watch: Commercial drivers‎ resolve to support Obaseki

— 22nd September 2016

A group under the aegis of Drivers Welfare Empowerment Scheme, yesterday resolved to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Godwin Obaseki. The drivers made the resolution at a rally in Benin attended by Obaseki. The Secretary of the drivers’ scheme, Mr Jude Anomeh, while addressing the rally, said the people who ruined the state…

  • Osaro ‎Onaiwu

    Edo Guber Watch: Onaiwu warns against dragging Bini palace into politics

    — 22nd September 2016

    The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Osaro Onaiwu has faulted the manner some Bini chiefs were dragging the revered palace of the Oba of Benin into politics. He appealed to the chiefs involved not to rubbish the palace in the name of politics. Onaiwu spoke while reacting to the purported endorsement…

  • Ize Iyamu3

    Edo Guber Watch: PDP’ll resist rigging – Senator Ordia

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Barely one week to the conduct of the rescheduled election, the Senator representing Edo Central, Clifford Ordia has warned against rigging or manipulation of the polls by the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ordia who spoke to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was fully prepared…

  • 88676126_Mcc0068068DT_News.Colin_Freeman_interview_with_Nigerian_President_Muhammadu_Buhari-xlarge_trans++RmcLc_VwZsc7wOtCMsK22uVpSgDomDLZ8AADwsgaFEo

    Buhari laments Africa’s economic stagnation

    — 22nd September 2016

    By Amechi Ogbonna with agency report President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday lamented Africa’s apparent economic stagnation and backwadness despite its huge prospect over the past few years, Buhari, who was guest writer for Bloomberg, the US business and financial information company, made the observation in an article titled, “Making Africa Rising a Reality, which was published…

  • ike-ekweremadu

    Sack Adeosun, Udoma now –Ekweremadu

    — 22nd September 2016

    Dogara to Buhari: Address National Assembly From Kemi Yesufu and Fred Itua, Abuja Reviewing the state of the nation as it affects the economy, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu yesterday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Budget and National Planning Minister, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma and Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. However, Senator Shehu Sani…

  • sanusi-interview

    Recession: Sanusi backs sale of assets

    — 22nd September 2016

    …Kano Emir, experts support CBN on 14% interest rate By Omodele Adigun Immediate Past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has thrown his weight behind the sale of government assets to enable it pull the economy out of recession. Sanusi, who spoke in Lagos Wednesday…

  • PenCom-DG-Chinelo-Anohu-Amazu-e1455901045532

    World Pension Summit: PenCom DG excited at  Nigeria’s prospects

    — 22nd September 2016

    The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, said that the World Pension Summit Africa Special that will kick off in Abuja next week will deepen the discussion around ensuring that pension funds are invested in the real sector for visible and measurable impact on the economy, while boosting retirement benefits. The…

  • BokoHaram-GUNS

    Boko Haram ‘more lethal’ than ISIS, Al-Qaeda

    — 22nd September 2016

    Police seek review of armament policy for PFM, CTU From Molly Kilete, Abuja Boko Haram is the world’s most lethal terrorist group, US-based 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative and Stefanus Foundation, both humanitarian organisations, have said. The organisations said this to a group of journalists as they spoke about the challenges the victims of terrorism face in…

  • can-president

    CAN calls for 3-day fasting, prayers for Nigeria

    — 22nd September 2016

    Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for three-day fasting and prayer session for the nation in commemoration of its 56th Independence anniversary coming up on October 1. Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. Various developments in the last few years have triggered growing concerns about Nigeria’s unity and national development. CAN…

  • governor-rochas-okorocha

    Again, Imo militants, Niger Delta Avengers  surrender arms

    — 22nd September 2016

    Forty-Eight hours to the expiration of the deadline given to the remnants of the Niger-Delta Avengers fighting in the Oil Producing Areas of  Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta, a leading Commander of the Militants, General Felix Omereji Wednesday, September 21, 2016 Surrendered with his fighters and embraced peace. The event which took place at the Imo International Convention…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351