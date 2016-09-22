Edo Guber Watch: Commercial drivers‎ resolve to support Obaseki

A group under the aegis of Drivers Welfare Empowerment Scheme, yesterday resolved to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Godwin Obaseki.

The drivers made the resolution at a rally in Benin attended by Obaseki.

The Secretary of the drivers’ scheme, Mr Jude Anomeh, while addressing the rally, said the people who ruined the state between 1999 and 2007, will never be allowed to govern again.

He noted that same set of people, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who then, at different times, was secretary and chief of staff to the government, have positioned themselves to govern again.

Anomeh who vowed that the state will never be allowed to go back to Egypt again, noted that these same sets of people have nothing different to offer to the people.

He said their aim was to destroy the good work that the Adams Oshiomhole government has done, and also to impoverish the people like they did between 1999 and 2007.

“We are ready for them with our PVCs, we will not allow them to take us back to Egypt again.

“We are also appealing to the people not to allow these personal aggrandisement- seeking people to govern the state again. Let us all use our PVCs to deny them that opportunity,” he said.

The drivers unanimously resolved to work collectively, for the victory of the APC candidate, Obaseki, at the poll.

Addressing the rally, Obaseki promised to redesign the state transport system to meet modern challenges.

He stressed that the drivers and other stake holders, will be fully involved in whatever decision government will take, especially as it affects their operations.

He said aside continuing with the massive road construction across the state, his government, when elected, will focus more in the area of empowerment.

The APC candidate also promised that soft loans, at low interest rate, will be provided to drivers to boost their transport business, while a comprehensive retirement scheme will be drawn out for them.

‎Obaseki particularly commended the drivers, over their resolve not to allow the people who had stolen their common patrimony to govern the state again.

The APC governorship hopeful said he believed the people are now wiser to differentiate between “darkness and light, evil and good, and good governance and those whose intention is to loot the state.

“And the only way we can ensure that this bad people are kept far from our treasury is to use our PVCs to deny them that opportunity to govern us.

“We must all mobilise ourselves, neighbours, friends and well wishers to cast our votes for the APC on September 28,” he said.

Obaseki’s victory not negotiable -Amegor

The Edo South Senatorial Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gentleman Amegor, yesterday expressed optimism that the credibility, reliability and excellence of Mr Godwin Obaseki, will spark victory for the party in the September 28 election.

The APC leader who stated this after a crucial meeting of political leaders in Benin City, therefore, urged the Edo South people not to be deceived by the opposition, as Obaseki alone possesses the qualities capable of moving the state forward.

He said as a leader in Edo and having consulted with top political leaders in Bini Kingdom, “we have all resolved that we will work day or night to ensure the total victory of Mr Godwin Obaseki who is credible, reliable, excellent gentleman; he will be the one to take over from Oshiomhole.

“I now hereby call on all the seven local governments in Bini, including members of other parties, market women, old and young to come out and vote massively for the APC for Obaseki to be elected as governor.

“He is a very focused man and we believe in him and we hereby tell all Binis to believe in him because he has all it takes to take Edo to the next level which is worthy of emulation.

“Don’t be deceived by other political parties; Obaseki is a man of his words and he will perform very well”, he assured.