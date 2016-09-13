The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
13th September 2016 - Dealing with A FACE-OFF
13th September 2016 - How 2016 Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay competition turned an all-female students affair
13th September 2016 - UNICAL boils over suspension of bursar, SUG President
13th September 2016 - Re: the education report on Prof Uche Modum of UNN
13th September 2016 - Community of priests, nuns
13th September 2016 - Peace returns to troubled Ebonyi, Benue communities
13th September 2016 - We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran
13th September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll
13th September 2016 - 2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh
13th September 2016 - Has banks’ demarketing come to stay?
Home / Politics / Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll
FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll

— 13th September 2016

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s ) shift of the Edo State governorship election from September 10 to 28, there are still calls for further postponement.
INEC had cited securityconcerns expressed by the police and the Department of State Security (DSS), as the reason for the shift.
Yesterday, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu, urged INEC to further shift the polls to what he called “earliest possible date of October 1st”.
He premised his argument in calling for the shift on the fact that students in Edo who are participating in the ongoing General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination, would write Physics subject on September 28, the new date of the election.
He said if the date was further shifted, it would enable students take part in the election after writing their exams, adding that education was a priority in APGA’s manifesto. He also stated that some of the students have threatened to sue INEC if they were prevented from voting in the election.
Reacting to the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that the party was on the verge of winning before the election was postponed, the APGA candidate queried “how do they know? Do they have everybody’s PVC?”.
He slammed the PDP for insisting that the election should have been allowed to go on. He said: “PDP is crying foul because they know what we don’t know. Since security agencies said the election was not possible, everybody should believe them”.
Onaiwu said he is confident that he will win at least 12 out of the 18 local government areas of the state. He said: The candidates of the APC and PDP are unpopular, and the feeling that the two parties were front runners in the election, is a creation of the media.”
He also said that he has campaigned at the grassroots more than all the candidates in the election, expressing confidence that the Igbo speaking residents, whom he says constitute 48 percent of Edo voters were ready to vote for him because of their attachment to APGA.
He said that from his findings, 30 percent of the voters were undecided, out which 10 percent was ready to vote for him as the credible alternative. He said: “If we had gone into the election last Saturday, there would have been a shocker in Edo”.

Osaro ‎Onaiwu

Sallah: Ize-Iyamu salutes Muslims, promises inclusive government

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has promised to carry all Edo people along irrespective of their religion and and ensure a brighter future for all if elected governor.
In his Sallah message, he promised that he will not be a  sectional or clannish governor who would pitch one religion or tribe against the other just to achieve selfish political gains, which he says is a threat to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Edo people.
He said he would use his SIMPLE Agenda, as his administration would focus on building a safer and secure state by taking concrete steps to create jobs for all young people in Edo, and equip them to be employers of labour.
One of the ways he said this would be achieved is reviving all the industries that used to provide jobs, but have been shut down by the government in the past eight years.
“I am prepared to work assiduously toward increasing your opportunities to be skilled. I would equip and empower Edo people at the grassroots with small business loans to ensure that they do an honest day’s work”, he said.
The PDP candidate assured that his government will immediately proceed upon assuming office, “to build the infrastructure of the mind and soul where brother cares for brother and sister cares for sister and we all care for our senior citizens. We cannot allow our senior citizens retire into penury”.
He accused the APC-led government in the state of promising change, yet there is a decline in the standard of living across the country.
He said:“the APC-led government is owing pensioners their entitlements; local government workers are being owed arrears of salaries and the government has refused to employ workers in the civil service to continue governance in Edo.
“I sincerely celebrate with all our Muslims brethren in Edo state on yet another Eid-el-Kabir. They must realize that this is a period for sober reflection and an opportunity to appreciate the fact that God is merciful and has provided the opportunity of the September 28 election for all Edo people to change the government in our dear state for good.
“It is a divine call on all of us irrespective of our faith to join hands together to rebuild our state and to love one another, to eschew all forms of violence, adhere strictly to the noble tenets of Islam and peaceful coexistence and play our part to achieve the Edo state of our dreams.”

Ize

Pray for peaceful polls, Oshiomhole appeals to Muslims

Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State has urged Muslims in the state to pray for a successful election on September 28.
In his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Peter Okhiria, the governor said: “I rejoice with my Muslim brethren on the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir.
“Even as we rejoice and thank  Allah for finding us worthy to be part of this year’s celebration, the essence and significant message which Eid-el-Kabir signifies must not be lost on the faithful.
“I urge the faithful to use the opportunity to deepen their faith in Allah as we have learnt from His beloved Prophet Ibrahim, that there is an abundant reward for fidelity to Allah’s injunctions.
“The nation’s economy is going through  turbulence at the moment, but with Allah on our side and with the prayer of the faithful for our nation and for our President, Muhammadu Buhari who is totally committed to making a positive difference in the life of the nation, we will soon get out of the woods and deliver the real change we promised the nation.
“Our dear state is on the eve of another election, an election which will determine if we want to continue on the path of growth and progress or return to the past. I urge the Ummah to use their PVC’s wisely and vote right. Also importantly, I plead with the faithful not to relent in their fervent prayers and spiritual intercessions for the peace and success of the gubernatorial election.
“In the life of this administration, the Muslim faithful have been our firm supporters, interceding for this government and her functionaries, offering suggestions and advice when necessary. I remain grateful to you and pray Almighty Allah will reward you abundantly for your good deeds,” he stated.
The governor also prayed for the safe return of the nation’s pilgrims to the Holy land of Mecca and Medina.

Adams-oshiomhole-660x330

PDP’ll win election convincingly –Ikimi

From Tony Osauzo

Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, (BoT), Chief Tom Ikimi, yesterday said that his party will win the elections resoundingly.
He said the magnitude of votes that Edo people will use for the PDP will be beyond the imagination of the APC and its leadership will not contemplate contesting the victory.
Chief Ikimi who addressed journalists in Benin City at the weekend, said the new date for the elections guarantees security for all and so voters will be better assured that they can go out and exercise their franchise to ‘change the change’.
“There is nothing to fear. The security is good everywhere. The leadership of our party is equal to the task and we shall win these elections resoundingly. The level of winning will be such that APC will not be able to contest the victory.
“We are now at the threshold of the election. We brought Oshiomhole seven and a half years ago and we are now determined that Oshiomhole should give way for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as successor”, Ikimi said.

Tom Ikimi

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pa Adedapo Adeniran

We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran

— 13th September 2016

…Says North power-drunk By Jet Stanley Madu The man who won freedom for indigenous lawyers, Adedapo Adeniran, has condemned the continued detention of the leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB) and Director, Radio Biafra, Mr. Nnanna Kalu, whom he said, is fighting for a just cause. Over time, Adeniran, who also was legal…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll

    — 13th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s ) shift of the Edo State governorship election from September 10 to 28, there are still calls for further postponement. INEC had cited securityconcerns expressed by the police and the Department of State Security (DSS), as the reason for the shift. Yesterday, the governorship…

  • Audu-Ogbe

    2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh

    — 13th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that next year’s budget would focus on the development of agro-industries across the country. The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government would lay strong emphasis on the sector because it believes that only proper harnessing of the agriculture and solid…

  • emefiele-CBN

    Has banks’ demarketing come to stay?

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories by Omodele Adigun Just eight years after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) laid it to rest, demarketing in the banking space has refused to die. Its ghost, is on the prowl again, ready to spook the nation’s financial markets. Demarketing, as defined by Wikipedia, an online dictionary, is ‘unselling’ or ‘marketing in reverse’,…

  • Mohammed Tumala

    Quality data critical for devt planning  –Dr. Tumala

    — 13th September 2016

    The Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA) has identified quality statistical data as indispensable to current efforts at achieving broad-based national development on a sustainable basis. President of the association, Dr. Mohammed Tumala, who said this at the opening ceremony of its 40th Annual Conference in Abuja, noted that though funds for data production at federal and…

  • Petrol Pumps petrol,pump,gas,gasoline,petroleum,green,red,star,fill, car,vehicle,transport,energy,fuel,refill,tank,tanker, station,garage,cone,

    Recession: Fuel demand drops at tank farms

    — 13th September 2016

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The current economic recession scalding the country has led to a remarkable drop in the demand for petroleum products at various tank farms across the country. The situation is also compounded by the scarcity of forex as many manufacturers, who depended largely on petrol or diesel to operate have closed shop…

  • Umar Garba Danbatta2

    TECHNOLOGY: As NCC moves to stop unsolicited SMS, compliance problem lingers

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories Olabisi Olaleye [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 After several years of plea for regulatory intervention by the Nigerian telecommunication subscribers on unsolicited short messaging services (SMS) and voice calls from network providers, respite has finally come from the telecom umpire, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Network operators have always heaped the blame on Value Added Service Operators…

  • Ifeanyi-Ugwuanyi-of-Enugu1

    We’ll turn Zik’s residence to tourist site, says Ugwuanyi

    — 13th September 2016

    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to Onuiyi Haven, the Nsukka residence of Nigeria’s first president, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe with a promise to turn his official residence in Enugu into a tourist site. Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the former minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Second Republic politician,…

  • police

    Biafra anniversary: Delta command deploy 4,000 policemen

    — 13th September 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta Police Command has deployed over 4,000 policemen to forestall today’s planned anniversary celebration of the secession struggle by both the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) across the eastern region. Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that the…

  • Lai-Mohammed1

    Niger Delta: We’re all guilty –FG

    — 13th September 2016

    •Channel your energy into agriculture, minister tells militants From Magnus Eze, Abuja and and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Federal Government has admitted collective guilt in the deplorable state of the Niger Delta after 60 years of oil exploration which led to the unending restiveness in the region. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351