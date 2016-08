From Tony Osauzo

Ahead of the September 10 election, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu, has said that he will reject any result from Edo North senatorial district, alleging that there were indications to rig the election in that area by the ruling APC.

His allegation followed alleged attack on some members of APGA by suspected political thugs on Friday after he addressed a campaign rally in Etsako West local government area,

the ward of Philip Shaibu, the APC candidate’s running mate.

Onaiwu, who frowned at the development where a security personnel in his convoy was allegedly seized and assaulted by the thugs, however commended the military personnel at Igarra road for their timely intervention to save the situation.

The APGA candidate further urged all political parties in the election to call their supporters to order and play by the rules of the game.