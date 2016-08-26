The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
26th August 2016 - Time to review Nigeria’s failure in Rio
26th August 2016 - Reduce MPR to 5% –MAN urges FG
26th August 2016 - Body of bank ceos pledges to resolve forex issues with CBN
26th August 2016 - Kwara offers land for FG housing scheme
26th August 2016 - I’ll develop new cities –Obaseki
26th August 2016 - PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu
26th August 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: 23,000 cops to man polling units
26th August 2016 - Sheriff’s emergence, PDP’s greatest mistake –Uche Secondus
26th August 2016 - Re: Washington, two first ladies and their handbags
26th August 2016 - Lamentation of 62-year- old Ebonyi trader
Home / Politics / Edo Guber Watch: 23,000 cops to man polling units
PIC.11. CROSS SECTION OF SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS AT THE OPENING OF STRATEGIC POLICE MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (22/4/16). 6085/22/4/2016/HF/CH/NAN

Edo Guber Watch: 23,000 cops to man polling units

— 26th August 2016

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

No fewer than 23,000 Policemen, comprising officers and the rank and file, would be deployed to man 2,627 polling units for the September 10 election in Edo State. The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, announced this yesterday in Benin during a visit to the state command to assess the level of preparedness for the election.
Besides, he disclosed that 1,152 Hilux vans and 54 coastal buses would be provided to convey the personnel to their various duty posts across the 18 local government areas of the state.
According to the DIG, the marine police would cover the riverine locations in Ovia North-East, Ovia South-West and Ikpoba-Okha local government area, adding that flash points had been crime-mapped and geo-located for additional security, just as he revealed  that a security data plan  had been mapped out, in view of the security challenges that affect elections in the country.
He however warned the officers and men of the command to remain neutral and respect the rights of civilians in the discharge of their duties, as the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, would not hesitate to sanction all erring personnel appropriately.
Habila while assuring voters and the media of their safety, further warned that thuggery  during the voting exercise would not be tolerated, adding that cases of unlawful possession of firearms would also be addressed swiftly.
Earlier, the AIG Zone 5, Kolawole Shodipo, urged the officers to maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties.
He reiterated the readiness of the zonal headquarters to provide effective and efficient policing throughout the voting exercise.
The Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, who is the Chairman of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, noted that five personnel from different security agencies would be stationed at each of the polling units.
Ezike also noted that each policeman on election duty would be identified with a codifying tag to manage the use of orderlies and armed escorts as security details.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Frank Jacobs

Reduce MPR to 5% –MAN urges FG

— 26th August 2016

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The President of Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Frank Jacobs, has said that if the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is serious about diversification of the economy, the nation’s benchmark interest rate should be reviewed downward to five per cent, from the  current Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 14 per…

  • CBN-Building

    Body of bank ceos pledges to resolve forex issues with CBN

    — 26th August 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe against the backdrop of the ban of nine banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from accessing foreign exchange in interbank market, the Body of Bank Chief Executives yesterday stepped into the fray  with a view to resolving the forex controversy with the Central Bank of Nigeria. The CEOs had resolved…

  • godwin-obaseki

    I’ll develop new cities –Obaseki

    — 26th August 2016

    Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Godwin Obaseki,  has promised to decongest the high traffic in the city by opening up new towns through infrastructural development and establishment of industries that would give every community in the state a sense of belonging. Speaking at the palace of the Okaevbo of Urhonigbe, HRH,…

  • Ize-Iyamu

    PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu

    — 26th August 2016

    The campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was reportedly attacked at Jattu, near Auchi, in Etsako west local government by suspected APC youths who  destroyed two vehicles in the process. The two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz C class and a Toyota Sienna, were said to be on the convoy…

  • PIC.11. CROSS SECTION OF SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS AT THE OPENING OF STRATEGIC POLICE MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (22/4/16). 6085/22/4/2016/HF/CH/NAN

    Edo Guber Watch: 23,000 cops to man polling units

    — 26th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin No fewer than 23,000 Policemen, comprising officers and the rank and file, would be deployed to man 2,627 polling units for the September 10 election in Edo State. The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, announced this yesterday in Benin during a visit to the state…

  • Uche Secondus

    Sheriff’s emergence, PDP’s greatest mistake –Uche Secondus

    — 26th August 2016

    By Taiwo Amodu([email protected]) Former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has expressed concern over the festering leadership tussle rocking the party. In this interview in Port Harcourt, after the botched national convention,  Secondus who was an\ aspirant for the office of deputy national chairman examines the power game in the main…

  • Borno

    IDPs protest: Borno govt suspends central feeding

    — 26th August 2016

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Borno State government has suspended central feeding of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) following their protest yesterday in Maiduguri. Hundreds of women IDPs barricaded the Maiduguri-Kano/Jos road yesterday over shortage of food supply to the Arabic Teachers College camp in the capital. The protest obstructed traffic movement on the major highway to…

  • Kanu Nnamdi Biafra radio

    IPOB: Another faction emerges, sacks Kanu, tripob

    — 26th August 2016

    •No faction in IPOB, it’s a gimmick – Spokesman From Okey Sampson, Aba The crisis rocking the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), took a new turn yesterday as another faction which goes by the name Reformed Indigenous People of Biafra (RE-IPOB) emerged. Two days ago, The Rebranded Indigenous People of Biafra (TRIPOB) emerged and threatened to…

  • US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on "Securing American Entities Operating Abroad" at the US Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) November 20, 2013, during their 28th Annual Briefing at the US Department of State in Washington, DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. RichardsPAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

    CAN blasts US Govt over Kerry’s visit

    — 26th August 2016

    • Says it’s part of plan to persecute Christians From Fred Itua, Abuja The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), yesterday, came hard on the United States (US) Secretary of States, Mr. John Kerry over his visit to Nigeria, alleging that it was discriminatory, personal and divisive. It alleged that the visit was…

  • oby-ezekwesili

    Time running out on Chibok girls’ rescue –Ezekwesili

    — 26th August 2016

    Leader of the ≠≠BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili said yesterday in Abuja that time was running out for the Federal Government to rescue the Chibok Schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014. The girls, numbering over 260, were seized from their Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State hostel by the terrorists. The…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351