The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th September 2016 - Lagos slum where residents live with snakes, crocodiles
9th September 2016 - APC, PDP kick as INEC shifts Edo poll
9th September 2016 - Security prevent #BBOG from meeting in Abuja 
9th September 2016 - Edo guber: Postponement, bad signal for democracy, says Fayose
9th September 2016 - Lagos residents jittery as police, militants exchange gunfire
9th September 2016 - Landlord dies of heart attack during 7- hour ordeal with robbers
8th September 2016 - Don’t increase use of contraceptives, group warns FG
8th September 2016 - BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election
8th September 2016 - Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities
8th September 2016 - We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government
Home / Cover / Politics / Edo guber: Postponement, bad signal for democracy, says Fayose
Ayodele-Fayose

Edo guber: Postponement, bad signal for democracy, says Fayose

— 9th September 2016

Stories by Taiwo Amodu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has described the postponement of the Edo State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from tomorrow to  September 28, as a very bad signal and beginning of the end for democracy in Nigeria.
“It is obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) feared that it can’t win the election and is ready to employ whatever crude means to subvert the wish of the people.”
The governor, who said he was alarmed by alleged APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari’s use of security agencies to arm-twist democratic process, also said; “I warned Nigerians not to elect Buhari because he lacked capacity to superintend over any civilised society, now, we are all seeing the results. Our economy is in recession and democracy is also in recession!”
Fayose said, in a statement yesterday, that INEC knew it was not going to conduct the election tomorrow, but opted to deceive Nigerians.
“Apart from the security agencies that they instructed not to provide security for the election, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was under instruction since Wednesday not to release electoral materials to INEC.
“It was just a game by the APC-led federal government to frustrate the people of Edo State from kick-starting the journey of changing the APC’s one-chance change in Nigeria, but they should realise that the power of the people will always be greater than the power of those in power.
“How can you postpone an election less than 48 hours to the scheduled date? What manner of security concern could prevent an election in just one State when elections were held in Northeast States that are confronted by Boko Haram insurgents?
“Obviously, this is a sign of what to come in 2019 and Nigerians should not be amazed if in 2019, they tell us that elections cannot be conducted.
“This is sad! It is a sad commentary for democracy in Nigeria and I only hope this Buhari’s APC government will not collapse democracy in this country,” the governor said.

… INEC has only postponed doomsday —Orbih, Agbaje

Speaking immediately after INEC announced the postponement to September 28, again, Orbih described the three weeks shift in the conduct of the governorship election in Edo as “postponement of doomsday” for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its outgoing governor, Adams Oshiomhole.
Orbih told Daily Sun that the electorate in Edo are determined to use their ballot to unseat the APC.
“For us in the PDP, they have only postponed doomsday for APC and Adams Oshiomhole in Edo.  There was no doubt that we were set to win the election. A lot of issues have come up on the part of APC. What they have failed to tell Nigerians is that they have no sellable candidate.
“If you recall, we are in court to challenge the certificate of their candidate, Godwin Obaseki, who lied on oath. They have enough reasons to panic.
“So, we were expecting this kind of reaction. They are now confused.
“What is playing out is like the drama series, Fuji House of Commotion. Any day they decide to conduct the election, we are waiting to defeat the APC,’’ he said.
The PDP candidate in the last governorship election in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje dismissed the security threat as a “smokescreen” and accused the ruling party of desperation to undermine the electoral process.
“For me, you cannot take away the fact that  the PDP worked hard at enthroning democracy.  Unfortunately, the ruling party is working hard to undermine it and turn back the hand of the clock. They are citing security reasons but the president was in Edo State for his party campaign. Even elections were held in Borno, Bayelsa and Rivers states. So, where is the security threat coming from in Edo?
“It is so unfortunate; we cannot continue to run democracy like this.’’
However, an Abuja based lawyer, Emeka Etiaba (SAN) told Daily Sun yesterday that the postponement does not have any legal implication as INEC still has ample time to conduct the election in accordance with the electoral act.
Etiaba also said the postponement equally does not have any political implications. He, however, said; “Nigerian politicians should learn from this development that what goes round, comes round.”
The senior advocate of Nigeria explained that when INEC postponed the last general elect during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the APC cried foul and read political meanings into it.  Etiaba added that now that the table had turned, it is the PDP complaining.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Jong water

Lagos slum where residents live with snakes, crocodiles

— 9th September 2016

By Job Osazuwa, Sarah Akinlose and Ifeoluwa Lawal With undiluted excitement, the children busied themselves playing in the murky waters. The other kids, no less elated, careened down the garbage-infested streets at full speed, giggling and weaving between chickens, goats and mangy dogs. At first sight, they looked a happy lot, living in peace in…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    APC, PDP kick as INEC shifts Edo poll

    — 9th September 2016

    •APGA, lawmaker, others react From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin, Magnus Eze, Abuja and Lukman Olabiyi The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night in Benin, postponed the conduct of Edo State governorship election to Wednesday, September 28. The exercise was to hold tomorrow. The National Commissioner in charge of Voters’…

  • IG police Idris Ibrahim

    Security prevent #BBOG from meeting in Abuja 

    — 9th September 2016

    Following the clampdown order issued by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the #BringBackOurGirls advocacy group, more anti-riot police officers have been deployed to the Unity Fountain in Abuja in an effort to prevent the activists from holding a meeting. A large number of combat ready police officers were spotted at the fountain…

  • Ayodele-Fayose

    Edo guber: Postponement, bad signal for democracy, says Fayose

    — 9th September 2016

    Stories by Taiwo Amodu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has described the postponement of the Edo State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from tomorrow to  September 28, as a very bad signal and beginning of the end for democracy in Nigeria. “It is obvious that the All…

  • police-robber

    Lagos residents jittery as police, militants exchange gunfire

    — 9th September 2016

    •One dead By Itoro Godwin and Chioma Ezike Residents of Igando community in Lagos are still living in fear following  a shoot-out between policemen and militants last Wednesday night. The militants had attempted to abduct some prominent residents,but a distress call was made to the police. The Commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni, deployed the Rapid Response…

  • graveyard

    Landlord dies of heart attack during 7- hour ordeal with robbers

    — 9th September 2016

    •We didn’t intend to kill him –Suspect By Christopher Oji For seven hours,armed robbers recently  laid a seige to the apartment of a couple in Ikorodu area of Lagos recently. The landlord who is simply called John, was ordered to lie face down for the entire period. At the end of the ordeal,and as the…

  • Nigeria's Minister of Health Isaac Folorunso Adewole attends an emergency National Council on Health meeting on the control of Lassa Fever in Abuja, Nigeria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde - RTX231AG

    Don’t increase use of contraceptives, group warns FG

    — 8th September 2016

    …says 5.8million babies die through contraceptive in Nigeria BY PHILIP NWOSU Unless the Federal Government halts its plans to increase contraceptive prevalence in Nigeria from 15 percent to 36 percent, the death rate of babies who die through abortion in Nigeria annually could climb from 5.8million to 13.9million, a Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria has…

  • INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

    BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election

    — 8th September 2016

    The Independent National Electoral Commission has reversed its earlier decision to go ahead with the election in Edo as it has agreed to shift the  governorship election by two weeks. The decision to postpone the election was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital this evening. A national commissioner at…

  • Activities-of-Herdsmen-Threat-to-Nigerias-Unity-Emir-of-Ilorin

    Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Chuks Onuoha – UMUAHIA) Leaders of Hausa/Fulani herdsmen in Abia state have signed an accord with all the communities leaders  in Abia to ensure a peaceful coexistence with them. This is part of proactive measures adopted by the state government, the police and leaders of various communities in Abia to put an end to violent clashes between herdsmen…

  • keshis-burial

    We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Paul Osuyi – ASABA) The Federal Government has said that the children of the late former Super Eagles captain and coach Stephen Keshi will be heavy invested in. Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung, who disclosed this in Asaba yesterday, said government has not forgotten about the late Eagles handler who won the African Cup of Nations…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351