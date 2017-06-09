The Sun News
Latest
9th June 2017 - Edo guber: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu know fate today
9th June 2017 - Prevail on FG to clean up Ogoniland, Wike urges UN 
9th June 2017 - Osinbajo storms Maiduguri, hours after Boko Haram attack
9th June 2017 - 38 years after, ABS, ASPC pensioners get N700m
9th June 2017 - Anambra APC condoles with Obiano
9th June 2017 - Baby factories not tolerated in Enugu –Ugwuanyi
9th June 2017 - Ogbeh: Nigeria exports yams to UK, US June 29
9th June 2017 - … Magu emerges Commonwealth anti-graft vice-chair
9th June 2017 - Alleged graft: EFCC arraigns Justice Nganjiwa over $260,000 bribe, others
9th June 2017 - Anambra opens $5m computerised vehicle inspection garage
Home / National / Edo guber: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu know fate today

Edo guber: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu know fate today

— 9th June 2017

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin will, today, rule                          on an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2016 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu against  the Justice Ahmed Badamasi-led election petition tribunal judgment which validated election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of All Progressives Congress (APC).
The court’s judgment, which informed counsel to all the parties of its decision yesterday, is expected to touch among other grounds of appeal, for an order setting aside the decision of the tribunal and another order nullifying the return of the second respondent, Obaseki, while declaring Ize-Iyamu as the winner, having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast in the September 28, 2016 governorship election.
On April 14, 2017, the election petition tribunal reaffirmed Obaseki’s victory as the true winner of the September 28, 2016 governorship election.
The PDP and Ize-Iyamu alleged that the tribunal judges erred and truncated their (appellants) right to fair hearings by the unequal treatment given to the cases of the parties, “by first finding fault, discrediting, disbelieving and dismissing their petition before considering and reviewing the testimonies of the witnesses of the respondents and, thus, occasioning a miscarriage of justice.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rivers APC won’t abandon Buhari –Abe

— 9th June 2017

From Fred Ituah, Abuja Senator Magnus Abe, who represents Rivers South senatorial district, vowed, yesterday, that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not abandon President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking in Abuja when leaders of various legislative assemblies in his home state of Rivers visited him, senator Abe also called on waring parties…

Share

  • Edo guber: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu know fate today

    — 9th June 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin will, today, rule                          on an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2016 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu against  the Justice Ahmed Badamasi-led election petition tribunal judgment which validated election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of All…

    Share

  • Prevail on FG to clean up Ogoniland, Wike urges UN 

    — 9th June 2017

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the leadership of the United Nations (UN), to prevail on the Federal Government to implement clean-up of Ogoniland, which was flagged off last year. Speaking at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, when he met with the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, the governor said nothing has been done on the…

    Share

  • Osinbajo storms Maiduguri, hours after Boko Haram attack

    — 9th June 2017

    15 dead, 24 injured in Wednesday attack aftermath From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Acting President Yemi Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has visited Maiduguri, Borno State, hours after Boko Haram attacked the city, leaving 15 dead and 29 critically injured. Osinbajo was in Maiduguri, to flag off distribution of 30, 000 metric tonnes of cereal to Internally…

    Share

  • 38 years after, ABS, ASPC pensioners get N700m

    — 9th June 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia Anambra State government has mapped out N700 million to offset the accumulated pension and gratuity for the two state media parastatals: Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) and the Anambra State Printing Cooperation, publishers of National Light. Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta,disclosed this during a press briefing held at…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share