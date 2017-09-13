The Sun News
Edo group faults call for secession of Nigeria 

— 13th September 2017

From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City

A group, under the aegis of Concerned Edo Leaders of Thought (CELT), on Wednesday, faulted a call for the secession of the country, saying that Nigeria could do better if it remains as one entity.

The group, through its president, Col. Paul Ogbebor (rtd) expressed its reservations   while briefing journalists in Benin-City on its stand on the State of the Nation.

The group in its 10-point agenda, said it believe in the unity of Nigeria and therefore, in no way in support of any idea of secession by any component part that makes up the country no matter their grievances.

Ogbebor  said that the country stood to benefit more both at home and within the comity of nations as a united and indivisible entity.

Ogbebor said the call for the restructuring of Nigeria should be a well-defined goal that must involve every Nigerian through a national referendum.

The retired army officer further advised political leaders to strive to deliver good governance to the citizens as a way to wade off current restiveness adding that this they must do by investing in human capital through provision of qualitative education and welfare services to the citizens.

He said it was only a committed investment in our human capacity that would prepare everyone, especially the youth to meaningfully contribute to the nation’s development.

He also admonished the federal government to strive for equitable distribution of national wealth in order to check the present hardship in the country which is the root cause of the present agitations and rededicate itself to building a just and egalitarian society devoid of favoritism and nepotism.

He averred that after the national goals of Nigeria Independence and Civil War for her survival and unity, another national goal should be urgently articulated and put in place for total national mobilisation and regimentation.

While calling on the Federal Government to make it a law that 80 percent of all projects designed should be executed by Nigerians, he said it would save the country the importation of technology, work force and the export of our scarce foreign currency.

He appealed that 30 percent of Nigerians wealth should by law be invested in research and development with 40  percent in agriculture with emphasis that economic and investment co-operation should be encouraged in each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones to enable the creation and operations of electricity generation and supply; petroleum, refineries and supply of products.

He urged the restive groups in the country to sheath their swords and toe the path of dialogue and peaceful co-existence within a united Nigeria adding that, action that should lead to another civil war must be avoided at all cost.

