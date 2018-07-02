Edo govt, senator bicker over alleged vandalisation of streetlights

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Matthew Urhoghide, has accused government agents of removing solar light labels in various streets in the senatorial district preparatory to bringing down the streetlights completely.

His Senior Legislative aide, Mr. Neda Imansuen, in a statement in Benin, yesterday, said: “It has come to the notice of Urhoghide that in various streets of Edo South senatorial district preparatory to bringing down the streetlights erected by him has begun. “The action is condemnable, irresponsible and unacceptable as it is dictatorial, wasteful of tax payers’ sweat and capable of generating unnecessary bad blood among the peace loving people of the state.

“To destroy projects publicly funded is to spit on the face of the tax payers.”

The streets alleged to have been vandalised are Igun, Omoruyi and Isiemwenro streets.

He stressed that the action of the Edo State government will not stop him from giving good representation to his people who he promised during his electioneering, adding

that the people must be allowed to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

In his reaction, Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the Governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the removal of illegal structures was not targeted at any individual or group by the state government.

“Edo government is removing illegal structures, billboards, posters, pictures because they run foul of the development imperatives of the state which is captured under the Environmental Sustainability thrust of the state’s Six Thematic Pillars.

“It is disruptive of anybody to place structures without due approval from relevant government agencies, upsetting development plans for public utilities and other social amenities. Government has a well-thought-out plan for the state and no one is allowed to arbitrarily erect structures contrary to government’s vision,” he said.