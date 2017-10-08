The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - Edo govt recognises only NURTW, RTEAN — Deputy Gov
8th October 2017 - Fayose should be allowed to contest in 2019 — Ladoja
8th October 2017 - Anti-SARS protest: Rivers PDP debunks APC’s sponsorship claim
8th October 2017 - Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m
8th October 2017 - Senate tasks police boss on housing scheme
8th October 2017 - Kachikwu vs Baru: Trouble looms for Buhari
8th October 2017 - Asaba massacre: Soyinka, others deplore recognition of perpetrators
8th October 2017 - Police in C/River rescue abducted woman, kill one suspect
8th October 2017 - Ibe Kachikwu: The interrogation of a pawn on a chess board
8th October 2017 - Outrage as Rivers SARS commander carries umbrella for APC chieftain  
Home / National / Edo govt recognises only NURTW, RTEAN — Deputy Gov

Edo govt recognises only NURTW, RTEAN — Deputy Gov

— 8th October 2017

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State government announced at the weekend that it recognises only two unions in the transport sector — the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shuaibu, who disclosed this following a peace move by the RTEAN, urged the unions to go about their activities peacefully.

  Shuaibu also told journalists after presiding over the meeting of the state’s Revenue Committee on Local Government Councils’ Uniform and Harmonised Levies, Fees, Rates and Charges, said that government was mindful of the rights of its people to freedom of association.

He explained that the government introduced the harmonised levies and streamlined the unions in accordance with the plan of the administration to give Edo a modern city status and boost the revenue base of the councils. 

  He called on commercial drivers in the state not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble as government remains committed to maintaining peace and order in the state, warning that government would not hesitate to ban any union whose members’ activities constitute threats to peace and order in the state.

  The Deputy Governor advised drivers to liaise with their union’s leaders on any issue, saying that unionism remains a right to freedom of association and guarantees the welfare of members.

  “I don’t think it will be in their interest if any of the unions is proscribed by government, which means they will not have any union to cater for their welfare or speak for them,” Shaibu said.

  According to him, the idea of the new tax regime was as a result of the inability of the local councils to meet up with their statutory obligations to the people.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo govt recognises only NURTW, RTEAN — Deputy Gov

— 8th October 2017

From Tony Osauzo, Benin The Edo State government announced at the weekend that it recognises only two unions in the transport sector — the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). The Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shuaibu, who disclosed this following a peace move by…

  • Fayose should be allowed to contest in 2019 — Ladoja

    — 8th October 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti FORMER governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to stop Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, from contesting for presidency in 2019, saying it is the governor’s fundamental human right to contest for the nation’s number one seat.   Ladoja, who…

  • Anti-SARS protest: Rivers PDP debunks APC’s sponsorship claim

    — 8th October 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, has debunked the claim by All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state government sponsored last Friday’s protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Port Harcourt. PDP’s reaction followed a press statement released yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone,…

  • Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m

    — 8th October 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba LOCAL government chairmanship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State are to cough out a non-refundable fee of N1 million to obtain the party’s nomination forms. Councillorship aspirants across the 25 Local Government Areas (LGA) will also pay the sum of N200, 000 for the…

  • Senate tasks police boss on housing scheme

    — 8th October 2017

    From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim has advised the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to do everything within his powers to provide decent and affordable shelter  for personnel of the force . He counseled that the ongoing housing projects for policemen in different parts of the country…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share