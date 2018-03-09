The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Edo govt diverted IDPs’ rice –PDP
9th March 2018 - Gumi attacks Buhari over Kano wedding
9th March 2018 - We’ve done our best –Buhari
9th March 2018 - Ajimobi appoints Tunji, The Sun’s Executive Director as spokesman
9th March 2018 - Rivers: Presidency yet to inform me about Buhari’s visit –Wike 
9th March 2018 - Umahi orders arrest of deputy chief of staff, appointees
8th March 2018 - Senate summons British coy over $3.3b oil deal
8th March 2018 - Buhari’ll address security challenges in Plateau – APC chair
8th March 2018 - FAAN security arrests 2 Immigration officers for attempted human trafficking
8th March 2018 - Buhari vows to tackle farmers-herdsmen killings
Home / Politics / Edo govt diverted IDPs’ rice –PDP

Edo govt diverted IDPs’ rice –PDP

— 9th March 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, on Wednesday, accused Edo State Government of diverting 4,721 bags of rice donated to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the state by the Federal Government.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih  made the allegation when he received about 400 members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)  who defected to the PDP.

Chief Orbih said the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had approved 6,822 bags of rice for the camp.

He also alleged that the state government proposed demonstration farm for unemployed graduates at Sobe in Owan West Local Government Area was a hoax and conduit pipe being used to defraud the state.

He claimed that with more than N600 million supposedly spent by the government on the proposed farm, there was nothing on ground and urged the people of the state to prevail on Governor Godwin Obaseki to give an account of how he expended the money.

Orbih further urged all eligible voters to get registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards; in order to be able to cause a paradigm shift in the political situation in the state and the country at large. He stressed that the PDP would remain in the forefront of any movement to liberate and salvage the state and the country.

Meanwhile, in his reaction to Orbih’s allegations, state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Anselm Ojezua, said they were unfounded.

He dismissed as forgery, documents presented by Orbih on the NCS approval for the donation of rice to the IDP.

He said PDP’s action was a ploy to distract a working government, and added that Obaseki’s government would not give in to any distraction.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria’s investigation revealed that while Edo state government took delivery of all the items, only 2,101 bags of rice had been supplied to the camp.

A source at the International Christian Centre Missions (ICCM), where the IDPs were camped, who spoke on condition of anonymity, admitted that the camp received 2,101 bags of rice but declined further comments on the matter.

The source also said the management of the camp also received the document detailing the NCS approval of four items to be donated to the camp.

The source said the other items included 76 cartons of vegetable oil, 100 sacks of used shoes and another 20 sacks of used shoes.NAN gathered that the balance of the items were reportedly shared for political patronage during 2017 Christmas festivity.

APGA leader of members who defected to the PDP, Mr Ojo Agge, said they decided to join PDP because they wanted to be free from bad government, bad infrastructure and poverty.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo govt diverted IDPs’ rice –PDP

— 9th March 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, on Wednesday, accused Edo State Government of diverting 4,721 bags of rice donated to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the state by the Federal Government. State Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih  made the allegation when he received about 400 members of the All Progressive…

  • Gumi attacks Buhari over Kano wedding

    — 9th March 2018

    Prominent Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi,  has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his presence at the wedding of Fatima, daughter of Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje,  and Idris, the son of Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo State governor. Senate President Bukola Saraki and 22 governors were also at the elaborate wedding which took place in Kano penultimate…

  • We’ve done our best –Buhari

    — 9th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration has done well on the three-pronged promises made to Nigerians before the 2015 elections. Buhari added that he remains undeterred and focused on securing the lives and properties of all Nigerians. The president Salman of Saudi Arabia, at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, in a statement by…

  • Ajimobi appoints Tunji, The Sun’s Executive Director as spokesman

    — 9th March 2018

    Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has appointed Mr. Bolaji Tunji as special adviser, Communication and Strategy.   He takes over from Mr. Yomi Layinka, who has been re-assigned as special adviser, Ibadan Media City Project. A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli, conveyed the governor’s decision, on Wednesday. Alli said…

  • Rivers: Presidency yet to inform me about Buhari’s visit –Wike 

    — 9th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said the Federal Government has not informed him of President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed visit to the state. Wike, who stated this while flagging off the reconstruction of Egbelu Street and link roads in East-West in Rumuodara, Obio Akpor Local Government Area, said the president’s visit might be…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share