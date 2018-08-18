How I became Edo governor, APC national chairman – Oyegun

How did you meet your wife? Was it in the university?

No. It was in the ministry, Ministry of Economic Development. I grew through rascality and I met the love of my life.

What were those memorable things you did while growing up? Did you ever attend night parties?

Modest parties. I was never the one for large parties, for example, in the university. You had the Sigma Club. That was the club to belong to, but I was never a member because I wasn’t that party type, the drinking type. Instead, I belonged to the Inner Cycle and the Embassy Club. They were clubs that were intellectually appealing and challenging and had something to offer to my intellect at that time.

What were the pranks you played while growing up?

Very little.

Like what?

I don’t know if one played pranks as such. Can I remember? I doubt it. When you were young, really young, growing up in Warri in those days, you call those pranks, you know this bicycle tube, you put a string to it, put it on one side of the road and when people are working, you are now pulling it across the road and of course, it looks like a snake and you just watch the reaction, the shock, the alarm, the exclamation and the rest of it, of whoever happened to be our victim at that time. Little things like that.

Did you ever indulge in truancy?

No, no, no.

So, you took your studies seriously?

Very, very seriously. Not seriously in terms of the fact that I read a lot, I mean in terms of studying textbooks. But I read very widely, very widely. At elementary school, I was already reading William Shakespeare and the rest of it. So, by the time I was in secondary school, I knew quite a lot of Shakespeare, including the famous Julius Caesar speech by Mark Anthony and the rest of it. I knew it off hand.

Was there a time you came face-to-face with poverty?

Of course, it was always there. My father was a civil servant. We were 26, he met the basics educationally. He made sure we all went to school, but after secondary school, there was the issue of who goes to the university and who does not. The male children generally were encouraged to go to the university, the

female had to take up the professions; by and large, everybody got to the top – teaching, secretariat work, medicine and things like that, and we all did very, very well.

Taking a look at your life, would you say it was a miracle becoming governor of Edo State and APC national chairman?

No, they were never miracles. They were things I wanted and I had that gift of discerning where I was needed, working for it and eventually arriving. And God was always there. God always help. For example, I wanted to be national chairman of ANPP as it were then, but God decided otherwise. I didn’t know I was being prepared to be national chairman of the APC. God had a hand in it.