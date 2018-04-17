The Sun News
Edo govt. to revamp college campus to train basic school teachers

17th April 2018

NAN

The Edo State Government says it would revamp the Abudu campus of its College of Education in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state for the training of basic education teachers.

Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed this to journalists, in Abudu, on Tuesday, after inspecting the college buildings which were in a dilapidated state.

The governor also said his administration has decided to revamp the campus to train a new crop of basic education teachers and qualify them for the new education system in the state.

“We are here to review the plans and design we have with the contractor so that they can move to site immediately.

“We have a funding plan for the school because it is a priority and very important to us.

“We have commenced training of teachers in the basic education sector of the state to help them participate in the new reforms we have introduced to our basic education system.

“About 2000 basic education teachers and 300 schools will participate in the pilot phase of the new programme.

“We intend to have a school that focuses on the training of teachers for our basic education system,” he said.

Obaseki said that the rehabilitation work at the college would not affect ongoing academic work in the college campus.

He explained that the state would run the Tayo Akpata University of Education, Ekiadolor and have one College of Education with three different campuses.

“One of the campuses which is at Abudu will focus on basic education, the Igueben campus will focus on technical and secondary education  and the third campus  is at Auchi,” he said  

