Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m

A consulting firm, KAI Environmental, which claims to be recruiting environmental officials for the Edo State Government, has allegedly fleeced job seekers in the state of millions of naira.

The firm, which has its operational base at Bins Hotel, on Ekenhuan Road, in Benin, is said to be collecting N2,000 for registration, N2,000 for handouts during training and N15,000 for uniforms from applicants.

Already, the first batch of 150 applicants are said to have concluded training and awaiting to be dispatched to their places of work.

One Franklyn Nwachukwu, who said he is a disciplinary officer of the firm, told journalists, in Benin, that his boss was recruiting youths with the permission of the state government, through the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability.

He said 500 persons were expected to be recruited across the state, after which they would be made to write examination as well as undergo physical fitness test.

“We’ll be responsible for ensuring people put dirts in waste bins, even when they’re inside the vehicle. We’ll put waste basket in every part of the state.

“We’ve not posted people out; we’re still collecting credentials and recruiting for the state government. Without the state government approval, we will not be here. Officials of the Ministry of Environment were here to talk to the recruits, even Federal Road Safety Corps people were here. People are to pay for forms and uniform.

“They can go and buy their boots,” Nwachukwu further explained.

But, when contacted for comments, Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, said the firm was carrying out illegal and criminal recruitment exercise.

She said the firm has no approval from the state government to recruit on its behalf.

“We understand they are selling forms to job seekers, which is criminal and illegal. They don’t have documents authorising them to act on behalf of government. What they are doing is simply extortion.

“We have people registered under Edo jobs, where we can pull from whenever the need arises. It does not make sense for government to now give job recruitment to outsiders. We understand they are from Lagos State,” she said.