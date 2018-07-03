The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m
3rd July 2018 - Wike inspects College of Medical Sciences for commissioning today
3rd July 2018 - African leaders pledges to coordinate efforts to defeat jihadist groups
3rd July 2018 - Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders
3rd July 2018 - Thai boys trapped in cave found alive after 9 days underground
3rd July 2018 - ‘Dead’ South African woman found alive in mortuary fridge
3rd July 2018 - Unidentified corpses: 3 suspects in police net in Zamfara
3rd July 2018 - N700m campaign funds: Court grants Dakingari medical leave till Sept. 24
3rd July 2018 - Dasuki, pride to our democracy – Northern leaders
3rd July 2018 - APC’ll be better under Oshiomhole’s leadership – Senator Abe
Home / National / Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m
KAI ENVIRONMENT - JOB SEEKERS

Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m

— 3rd July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A consulting firm, KAI Environmental, which claims to be recruiting environmental officials for the Edo State Government, has allegedly fleeced job seekers in the state of millions of naira.

The firm, which has its operational base at Bins Hotel, on Ekenhuan Road, in Benin, is said to be collecting N2,000 for registration, N2,000 for handouts during training and N15,000 for uniforms from applicants.

Already, the first batch of 150 applicants are said to have concluded training and awaiting to be dispatched to their places of work.

One Franklyn Nwachukwu, who said he is a disciplinary officer of the firm, told journalists, in Benin, that his boss was recruiting youths with the permission of the state government, through the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability.

He said 500 persons were expected to be recruited across the state, after which they would be made to write examination as well as undergo physical fitness test.

“We’ll be responsible for ensuring people put dirts in waste bins, even when they’re inside the vehicle. We’ll put waste basket in every part of the state.

“We’ve not posted people out; we’re still collecting credentials and recruiting for the state government. Without the state government approval, we will not be here. Officials of the Ministry of Environment were here to talk to the recruits, even Federal Road Safety Corps people were here. People are to pay for forms and uniform.

“They can go and buy their boots,” Nwachukwu further explained.

But, when contacted for comments, Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, said the firm was carrying out illegal and criminal recruitment exercise.

She said the firm has no approval from the state government to recruit on its behalf.

“We understand they are selling forms to job seekers, which is criminal and illegal. They don’t have documents authorising them to act on behalf of government. What they are doing is simply extortion.

“We have people registered under Edo jobs, where we can pull from whenever the need arises. It does not make sense for government to now give job recruitment to outsiders. We understand they are from Lagos State,” she said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KAI ENVIRONMENT - JOB SEEKERS

Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m

— 3rd July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin A consulting firm, KAI Environmental, which claims to be recruiting environmental officials for the Edo State Government, has allegedly fleeced job seekers in the state of millions of naira. The firm, which has its operational base at Bins Hotel, on Ekenhuan Road, in Benin, is said to be collecting N2,000 for registration,…

  • WIKE COMMISSIONS MEDICAL SCIENCES BUILDING - RIVERS UNIVERSITY

    Wike inspects College of Medical Sciences for commissioning today

    — 3rd July 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, inspected finishing touches at the College of Medical Sciences building at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, ahead of the commissioning of the facility today. Wike was conducted round the structure by the Provost of the College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Raphael Oruamgbo, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State…

  • UDOM

    Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders

    — 3rd July 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has advised leadership, at all levels, to tackle security and other social challenges facing the country through the provision of basic needs of the people. Emmanuel said this while declaring open the second quarterly meeting organised by the office of the Secretary to Government of…

  • UNIDENTIFIED CORPSES

    Unidentified corpses: 3 suspects in police net in Zamfara

    — 3rd July 2018

    The Police Command in Zamfara said it has arrested three suspects in connection with the 23 unidentified corpses found in Boko community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Muhammad Shehu, said this in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Gusau yesterday. Shehu said…

  • DAKINGARI

    N700m campaign funds: Court grants Dakingari medical leave till Sept. 24

    — 3rd July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Federal High Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi has granted the immediate past governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Usman Dakingari, more time to attend to his ill-health in the United Kingdom. Yesterday, Counsel to the former governor, Eyitayo Fatogun, filed affidavit with medical documents before the court that his client, who was currently receiving…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share