Edo Finance Commissioner eyes Senate

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Political permutations for the Edo Central Senatorial District race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been altered, following the surprise entry of the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. John Osagie Inegbedion, into the race.

Inegbedion, a core technocrat, who has been the State Commissioner for Finance for 10 years, has never been known to harbour ambition for elective office.

A believer in teamwork, Inegbedion is said to be a major contributor to wining the Igueben Constituency seat of the Edo House of Assembly for the APC in 2015 by defeating Chief Tom Ikimi of the PDP, who hails from the locality.

Confirming his senatorial ambition to journalists in Benin-City, ‎Inegbedion said he joined the race because, “it’s time to change the narrative for elective position.”

‎According to him, Nigeria needs senators that can deliver on jobs creation, effective quality service that would boost the economy.

‎Inegbedion’s aspiration is said to have the endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki and some APC leaders in the senatorial district.

Already, council chairmen of the five local government areas that make up the senatorial district had been allegedly directed to work for the emergence of Inegbedion as the party’s candidate.

Nevertheless, there are other strong contenders jostling for the APC ticket, including Chief Francis Inegbeneki, who was the party’s candidate in 2015.