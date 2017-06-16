Edo epic movie, Esohe, set for Atlanta premiere

Following a successful outing in Houston, Texas, Edo epic movie, Esohe, is set for a grand premiere in Atlanta, also in the United States, on July 8.

Indeed, it was a night of glitz and glamour in Houston, as Nollywood stars turned out in large number for the premiere. Among those that graced the event were Uche Jombo, Moses Efret, Bode Ojo, Alex Mouth, Charles Billion, Tila Ben, Bless Brown Vera, Christabel Momodu, and president of Nollywood in Houston, Papa Gee.

Set in ancient Benin Kingdom, the movie stars Jimmy Jean Louis, Misty Lockheart, Desmond Elliot, Chris Attoh, Bimbo Manuel, Ufuoma McDermott, Toyin Aimakhu, Jemaima Osunde, and Monica Omorodion Swaida. It also features fast rising Nollywood actors like Eunice Omorogie, Omoye Uzamere, Oghenekaro Itene, and Osagie Elegbe.

Produced by Charles Uwagbai, Monica Omorodion Swaida and Robert Peters, the film was directed by Charles Uwagbai.

Esohe is the story of the reincarnation and reunion of Ifagbai, the son of Eghosa. The Oba’s warrior, his long-lost lover, Esohe, presents a puzzle to Gary Barbar (Jimmy Jean Louis). He suffers repeated nightmares and sees apparitions of events he knows nothing about.

Meanwhile, a release party will take place in Boston on Saturday June 17.