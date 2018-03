Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has tasked management and staff of state Primary Health Care Development Agency to bring passion to bear in carrying out their duties to achieve the administration’s goal in delivering healthcare services.

Speaking in Benin when he hosted the management of the agency in his office, Shaibu gave an assurance that the present administration would ensure proper equipping of all healthcare centres in the state to boost the healthcare sector.

Earlier, the state Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Mbarie Imuwahen, urged the deputy governor to accord the same zeal he has given to the success of net distribution and immunisation to ensure the success of state primary healthcare agency.

She noted that the personal zeal put into the immunisation and net distribution process led to the success of those projects and his personal commitment would help to further actualise the dream of the administration in Primary Health Care.