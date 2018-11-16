History was made last week Wednesday in the just concluded 2017/18 Nigeria Football League season as the Deputy Governor of Edo state, Rt Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu yielded his immunity for a crucial football match.

The Deputy Governor who adorned jersey number 40 played in the match between Bendel Insurance FC of Benin against the Spartans of Lagos.

He had registered as a player of Bendel Insurance at the beginning of the just concluded league season.

The match played at the Agege Township Stadium otherwise known as the “Soccer Temple” ended in a 1-1 draw to close the season for both teams.

It was the first in the history of the round leather game in the country when a sitting governor/ Deputy would participate actively in a league match.

In an interview shortly after the match, Shaibu said his participation in the league has not diminished his status as a sitting deputy governor, adding that his participation was expected to be a morale booster to his fellow team players.

As to whether he was not afraid of attack that could lead to serious injuries, Shaibu said: “Why should I be afraid of attacks, I have been playing active competitive football right from my university days.

I also played for my club in Abuja, so, it is nothing extra ordinary. To me, it is a normal thing despite my present office as Edo State Deputy Governor.”