EDO CENTRAL

Edo Central hasn't been well represented in Abuja – APC aspirant

6th August 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Sylvanus Igbogbo, on Sunday, accused previous lawmakers from Edo Central Senatorial District for taking them for fools by not embarking on projects that have direct impacts on the people of the constituent.

Igbogbo this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin-City.

Igbogbo, who is aspiring to represent Edo Central Senatorial District in 2019 said, “Edo Central has not been well represented in Abuja.

“So, I have decided to embark on the journey to correct that by going to the Senate in 2019. By been a senator you should be able to impact positively on the lives of your constituents. Let the people have the dividends of democracy through your good legislation.

READ ALSO: Certificate saga: Adeleke faults arrest of school principal

“Our people have a core competence area (farming) which none of our representatives has ever thought of doing something about. The same old method that our forefathers adopted in making a living by digging the soil is what is still in practice in Esan land.

“None of our representatives has brought mechanised farming and modern method of preservation of farm products.

“What our senators are good at doing is to renovate a few blocks of classrooms. How many farm settlements have our senators built or employment opportunities have they created to address the issue of unemployment and stem urban migration?

“The huge sum of money that is available to the senators as constituency allowance is enough to make them impact positively on their constituents within two years of assumption of office.”

Igbogbo, who was the Edo Central coordinator of the Godwin Obaseki Governorship Campaign Organisation in 2016 stressed, “During the period of my one year in office as chairman of Igueben Local Government Council, I built schools across the ten wards of the council area; I maintained and rehabilitated some existing roads; I constructed new roads; I built health centres and I introduced what is called the revolving effect of medical facilities. I am not a neophyte in politics.”

