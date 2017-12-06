Edo Assembly dissolves EDSOGPADEC board

From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City

The Edo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, dissolved the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) board over an alleged gross misconduct.

The dissolution was sequel to the request letter signed by Governor Godwin Obaseki and sent to the Assembly requesting the House to dissolve the EDSOGPADEC board.

Majority Leader of the Asembly, Roland Asoro, who led the debate for the dissolution of the board, said the dissolution of the board was long overdue.

”The board members have failed in their responsibilities to the people in the oil producing communities.

“The board has not deemed it fit to submitt the commission financial report to the house since they were constituted.” he said.

Mr. Nosayaba Okunbor, member representing (APC Orihionmwon East) constituency, who also supported the dissolution of the board said , “The board was supposed to compensate the oil producing communities but nothing has been received since the board was constituted.

Mr. Chris Okaeben and Crosby Eribo, members representing (APC Oredo West and Egor) constituencies, respectively, however, appealed to the House to handle the issue with caution to avoid making mistakes.

The Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, however, put the matter to voice vote. Members overwhelmingly voted in support of the dissolution.

The Speaker thereafter dissolved the board and directed that all government properties in their possession be returned to the most senior person in the commission on or before 10 am on Thursday.

He also directed that copies of the house resolution be sent to the governor, commissioner of police and other relevant agencies.

It will be recalled that the board was constituted in February 2012 after serving a four year term.

The board was however, reconstituted for another four years second term in February 2015.