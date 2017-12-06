The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - Edo Assembly dissolves EDSOGPADEC board
6th December 2017 - Kebbi NACA spends N6m to settle owners of stolen vehicle parts, shelves strike
6th December 2017 - 8th House’ passed record number of bills – Dogara
6th December 2017 - N400m fraud trial: I received N7. 4m from Metuh, says journalist
6th December 2017 - Payroll fraud: Bayelsa govt. uncovers 500 admin officers in Sagbama LG
6th December 2017 - LG workers’ salary: Our Story, by Bayelsa ALGON
6th December 2017 - Fayose’s Xmas clothing: Ekiti APC chieftain, gov’s aide lock horns
6th December 2017 - Numan killings: We’re heading towards militarised society – cleric
6th December 2017 - PDP chair: Rivers denies forcing candidates on delegates, endorses Secondus
6th December 2017 - Alleged graft: Court okays Ekiti probe panel on Fayemi
Home / National / Edo Assembly dissolves EDSOGPADEC board

Edo Assembly dissolves EDSOGPADEC board

— 6th December 2017

From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City

The Edo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, dissolved the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) board over an alleged gross misconduct.

The dissolution was sequel to the request letter signed by Governor Godwin Obaseki and sent to the Assembly requesting the House to dissolve the EDSOGPADEC board.

Majority Leader of the Asembly, Roland Asoro, who led the debate for the dissolution of the board, said the dissolution of the board was long overdue.

”The board members have failed in their responsibilities to the people in the oil producing communities.

“The board has not deemed it fit to submitt the commission financial report to the house since they were constituted.” he said.

Mr. Nosayaba Okunbor, member representing (APC Orihionmwon East) constituency, who also supported the dissolution of the board said , “The board was supposed to compensate the oil producing communities but nothing has been received since the board was constituted.

Mr. Chris Okaeben and Crosby Eribo, members representing (APC Oredo West and Egor) constituencies, respectively, however, appealed to the House to handle the issue with caution to avoid making mistakes.

The Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, however, put the matter to voice vote. Members overwhelmingly voted in support of the dissolution.

The Speaker thereafter dissolved the board and directed that all government properties in their possession be returned to the most senior person in the commission on or before 10 am on Thursday.

He also directed that copies of the house resolution be sent to the governor, commissioner of police and other relevant agencies.

It will be recalled that the board was constituted in February 2012 after serving a four year term.

The board was however, reconstituted for another four years second term in February 2015.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo Assembly dissolves EDSOGPADEC board

— 6th December 2017

From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City The Edo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, dissolved the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) board over an alleged gross misconduct. The dissolution was sequel to the request letter signed by Governor Godwin Obaseki and sent to the Assembly requesting the House to dissolve the EDSOGPADEC…

  • Kebbi NACA spends N6m to settle owners of stolen vehicle parts, shelves strike

    — 6th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Nigeria Automobile and Technicians Association (NACA), Kebbi State chapter, says it has spent over N6 million in settling owners of stolen vehicles parts from various members’ workshops across the state. The Association, which expressed displeasure over its inability to secure a permanent land for mechanic village, also noted that they…

  • 8th House’ passed record number of bills – Dogara

    — 6th December 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has given his colleagues a pass mark, saying, the eight  House has passed a record number of bills and motions. According to the Speaker, the achievement of the House was made possible through the contributions and cooperation of all members. He, therefore, thanked…

  • N400m fraud trial: I received N7. 4m from Metuh, says journalist

    — 6th December 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja. Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, on Wednesday, called his ninth defence witness (DW9). The witness, who is the Director of News of the African Independent Television (AIT), Mr. Adebayo Bodurin, who told the Federal High Court in Abuja that he was paid  the sum…

  • Payroll fraud: Bayelsa govt. uncovers 500 admin officers in Sagbama LG

    — 6th December 2017

    …5000 non-academic staff in state tertiary institutions From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government’s committee on Civil Service Reforms, investigating the payroll fraud in the state, said it has uncovered 500 administrative officers at the Sagbama Local Government Council. The panel said it has also discovered a total of 5,000 non-academic staff at the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share