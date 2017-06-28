The Sun News
28th June 2017 - Edo Assembly confirms Obaseki’s list of commissioners
28th June 2017 - Court slams N200, 000 bail on 2 men over alleged theft of N15,000 phone
28th June 2017 - Adesina our proud export – Amosun
28th June 2017 - FEC okays NHIS for NYSC members
28th June 2017 - Court dismisses bench warrant application against Enugu lawmaker
28th June 2017 - Buhari’s been on life-support since June 6, Fayose alleges
28th June 2017 - Absence of prosecution’s counsel stalls trial of El-Zakzaky’s CSO, 2 others
28th June 2017 - Quit order: Ignore Arewa youth…they only want relevance, says Dangote
28th June 2017 - 301 households affected by recent flood in Kano – NEMA
28th June 2017 - Man, 50, docked over alleged rape of 9-year-old girl
Home / National / Edo Assembly confirms Obaseki's list of commissioners

Edo Assembly confirms Obaseki’s list of commissioners

— 28th June 2017

The Edo State House of Assembly has confirmed the list of nominees sent by Governor Godwin Obaseki for confirmation.

The nominees were drawn from the 18 Local Government and will now become members of his cabinet.

Confirmation of the nominees is coming some days after it was sent to the Assembly to be read during plenary.

The nominees are, Yekini Idayi (Akoko-Edo), Paul Ohonbamu (Egor), Hon. Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South West), Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South East), Barr. Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North East), Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai (Owan East), Mr. Joseph Ugheoke (Estako Central), Mariam Abubakar (Estako West), Mika Amanokhai (Estako East) and Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia, Mr. Osazee Ero (Orhionmwon), David Osifo (Uhunmwode), Barr. E. Agbale (Esan Central), Mr. Osagie Inegbedion (Igueben), Prof. Yinka Omoregbe (Oredo), Reginald Okun, Edorodion O and Mr. A. Osahon.

 

Edo Assembly confirms Obaseki's list of commissioners

— 28th June 2017

The Edo State House of Assembly has confirmed the list of nominees sent by Governor Godwin Obaseki for confirmation. The nominees were drawn from the 18 Local Government and will now become members of his cabinet. Confirmation of the nominees is coming some days after it was sent to the Assembly to be read during…

