Edo Assembly confirms Obaseki’s list of commissioners

The Edo State House of Assembly has confirmed the list of nominees sent by Governor Godwin Obaseki for confirmation.

The nominees were drawn from the 18 Local Government and will now become members of his cabinet.

Confirmation of the nominees is coming some days after it was sent to the Assembly to be read during plenary.

The nominees are, Yekini Idayi (Akoko-Edo), Paul Ohonbamu (Egor), Hon. Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South West), Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South East), Barr. Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North East), Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai (Owan East), Mr. Joseph Ugheoke (Estako Central), Mariam Abubakar (Estako West), Mika Amanokhai (Estako East) and Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia, Mr. Osazee Ero (Orhionmwon), David Osifo (Uhunmwode), Barr. E. Agbale (Esan Central), Mr. Osagie Inegbedion (Igueben), Prof. Yinka Omoregbe (Oredo), Reginald Okun, Edorodion O and Mr. A. Osahon.