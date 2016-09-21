Edo: Army to deploy drones to monitor state elections

(By Tony Osauzo – BENIN)

Ahead of the Edo State gubernatorial election, the Nigerian Army announced yesterday in Benin City that it would deploy drones to monitor activities of hoodlums during the conduct of the election on September 28.

According to the Commander of 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army Brigadier-General Raji Benbela,‎ who spoke to journalists during the operation show of force by combined team of security agencies in the state, the use of drones was to ensure a credible free and fair election.

‎ Displaying one of the drones before journalists, Brigadier-General Benbela explained that the drones are to support with aerial view of strategic locations across the state.

He said the show of force was to assure the public to come out enmasse and vote on election day, adding that security agents would be deployed to strategic locations to stop unwanted elements from disrupting the process.



The Army boss, while appealing to the electorate and political players to conduct themselves in such a manner that would not jeopardize the election, disclosed that the Army had arrested some persons and that they would be made to face trial after the election.