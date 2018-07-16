Edo APC youths celebrate Fayemi’s victory

Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎

Victory songs for newly elected governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Fayemi Kayode, resonated in Edo State yesterday, as hundreds of elated youths of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took to the streets of Benin City to celebrate his victory at the polls.

The youths who marched from the party secretariat along Airport Road to the City Centre, Oba Ovonranmwen Square, were led by the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, South-South Youth Leader of the party, Engr. Gabriel Iduseyi and the state Youth Leader of the party, Dennis Aisowen, who later addressed them.

‎

They said the victory in Ekiti was an indication of what would happen in the coming Osun goverorship election and 2019 general elections which they said would favour the APC.

“We are so excited, Edo APC is so excited, we are so appreciative of the people of Ekiti State for returning Dr Kayode Fayemi as their governor elect.

“You recall that four years ago, this same man was cheated by the ruling PDP out of power and he didn’t complain, he accepted and he moved on but today, the people of Ekiti state have realised that they were cheated and deceived by stomach infrastructure and they have come back and re-elected the man because they have confidence in him.

“They have confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and they have confidence in the newly elected national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole , that is why you can see the entire youths of Edo State both of APC and other parties, they are so excited and have come out to celebrate the victory of APC in Ekiti State and we have confidence that Dr Kayode Fayemi is going to continue from where he stopped in 2014.

“He should go back to his manifesto, he should go back to the party manifesto. Look at his programmes for the people of Ekiti State in terms of education, in terms of health and continue from where he stopped. He was already transforming the local economy of Ekiti State into an industrialised state until his administration was truncated four years ago so he should continue from where he stopped.

“Essentially, he is a man of courage, he is a man of intellect, he is a man of determination and he is ready to work for the people of Ekiti State”, Akerele said.

Also speaking, the South-South Youth leader, Iduseyi said “we have demonstrated it; one man one vote and it was clear to the people of Ekiti that Fayemi is the right person for that position, he won the election on a very good note. There was no fighting, there was no chaos of any type and I think the people of Ekiti know what they want and they voted for it”.

On his part, the state youth leader of the APC, Aisowen, said the rally was “to show solidarity that we are part and parcel of that victory and to also honour our respected national chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole.

“This is the first test and he has delivered so we will continue to appreciate him and to say that coming elections in Osun state and then 2019, will be APC all the way”, he said.

‎

‎