The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - Editors declare Rivers safe for confab
21st September 2017 - Speak against unpopular policies, Wike charges church leaders
21st September 2017 - IPOB: Ex-senate president petitions UN Security Council
21st September 2017 - Again, Saraki comes to the rescue
21st September 2017 - That show of force in Umuahia (2)
21st September 2017 - FG concessions 22 airports
21st September 2017 - Lagos is third most stressful city in the world –Study
21st September 2017 - …Proscription regrettable – MASSOB
21st September 2017 - FG mourns Akanu Ibiam
21st September 2017 - Ebonyi: Man dumps wife, triplets in hospital
Home / Cover / National / Editors declare Rivers safe for confab

Editors declare Rivers safe for confab

— 21st September 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode, has declared Rivers as the most secure state in the country.
Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Egbemode said propaganda cannot diminish importance of the state.
The Editors are in Rivers State for the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC).
She said the fact that the 12th General Synod of the Anglican Communion and the editors’ conference are holding simultaneously in Rivers attests to the fact that people no longer take into consideration the propaganda against the state.
“Rivers has become a hub of activities. The state is viewed for all the right reasons. What this tells the outside world is that it doesn’t matter the propaganda, people know that Rivers state is safe for businesses and conferences. Rivers is hosting hundreds of editors and bishops.”
She said that was the first time, in its 50-year history, that a state will be hosting the editors’ conference back to back andnoted that editors were back to Rivers because “they feel at home in the state.”
In his response, Wike said the state was glad to host Nigerian editors for two consecutive years.
The governor urged them to remain committed to professionalism, and pointed out that, as watchdogs of the society, editors should help in dissemination of information that will promote development.

 

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Editors declare Rivers safe for confab

— 21st September 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode, has declared Rivers as the most secure state in the country. Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Egbemode said propaganda cannot diminish importance of the state. The Editors are in…

  • Speak against unpopular policies, Wike charges church leaders

    — 21st September 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called church leaders to speak against unpopular actions by the Federal Government, to stem the drift of the country into an era of unprecedented crisis. In a keynote address during the 12th General Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion at Saint Paul’s…

  • IPOB: Ex-senate president petitions UN Security Council

    — 21st September 2017

    Former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, has petitioned the United Nations (UN) Security Council, over proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Ebute was senate president in the Third Republic. In his petition, the former lawmaker appealed to the security council to investigate IPOB, which he alleged is capable of causing “mass genocide” in Nigeria….

  • Again, Saraki comes to the rescue

    — 21st September 2017

    By Umar Abubakar This are interesting but difficult times in Nigeria. Interesting because, even with the agitations, tension and threat of breakdown of law and order, the economy is officially said to be picking up as the nation is now out of recession. However, in the present week, the major issue dominating public discourse is…

  • FG concessions 22 airports

    — 21st September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has said there is no going back on concession of 22 airports, starting with the big four: Lagos; Abuja; Kano and Port Harcourt. Government reiterated that it can no longer sustain the funding of the 22 airports across the country and that concession is the right hat the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share