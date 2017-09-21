Editors declare Rivers safe for confab

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode, has declared Rivers as the most secure state in the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Egbemode said propaganda cannot diminish importance of the state.

The Editors are in Rivers State for the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC).

She said the fact that the 12th General Synod of the Anglican Communion and the editors’ conference are holding simultaneously in Rivers attests to the fact that people no longer take into consideration the propaganda against the state.

“Rivers has become a hub of activities. The state is viewed for all the right reasons. What this tells the outside world is that it doesn’t matter the propaganda, people know that Rivers state is safe for businesses and conferences. Rivers is hosting hundreds of editors and bishops.”

She said that was the first time, in its 50-year history, that a state will be hosting the editors’ conference back to back andnoted that editors were back to Rivers because “they feel at home in the state.”

In his response, Wike said the state was glad to host Nigerian editors for two consecutive years.

The governor urged them to remain committed to professionalism, and pointed out that, as watchdogs of the society, editors should help in dissemination of information that will promote development.