The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) and the Open University (OU), UK, will co-host COL’s ninth Pan-Commonwealth Forum (PCF9) at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12.

Dr Obinna Okwelume, COL’s Communications Manager, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the timing marked both the end of the OU’s 50th anniversary celebration and COL’s 30th anniversary.

“I am delighted that PCF 9 will be held jointly with OU which has been an inspiration to the open and distance learning community around the Commonwealth.

“The OU has been a pioneer in quality, research excellence and accessible learning.

“This forum will promote innovations to strengthen access to quality education and lifelong learning for all.

“We look forward to welcoming stakeholders from around the world for a rich and productive confluence of professional, intellectual and forward-looking ideas,” the statement quoted COL President, Prof. Asha Kanwar, as saying.

Prof. Mary Kellett , OU’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, said the institution was delighted to co-host the event, bringing together partner institutions across the Commonwealth.

“ It promises to be an excellent forum for debate, with opportunities to consider issues of great importance to the OU, such as the global and inclusive reach of education.

“We look forward to welcoming friends and colleagues,” Kellet said.

Held every three years, PCF is one of the world’s leading international conferences on open, distance and technology-enabled learning.

It attracts over 600 delegates from across the 53 member nation Commonwealth and beyond.

COL will present its Excellence in Distance Education Awards to individuals and institutions that have demonstrated remarkable achievements in the promotion of open learning.

The OU is the UK’s largest academic institution and a world pioneer in distance learning committed to making education open to all.

COL is an intergovernmental organisation created by Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote the development and sharing of open learning and distance education knowledge, resources and technologies.