The Sun News
Latest
21st June 2017 - Ed el-Fitr: Capital police to guard prayer grounds, parks
21st June 2017 - 7 Ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile
21st June 2017 - 5 Survival tips for raising a large family
21st June 2017 - 4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere
21st June 2017 - Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as first heir
21st June 2017 - Russian diplomat to head UN anti-terror office
21st June 2017 - Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  
21st June 2017 - Nigeria rated low in reading
21st June 2017 - Court remands 5 abductors of Nigeria/Turkish school pupils in prison
21st June 2017 - Council workers’ protest grounds Delta over 15 months salary debt
Home / Cover / National / Ed el-Fitr: Capital police to guard prayer grounds, parks

Ed el-Fitr: Capital police to guard prayer grounds, parks

— 21st June 2017

The FCT Police Commissioner, Mr Musa Kimo, on Wednesday ordered water-tight security at all prayer grounds and recreational parks across the Federal Capital Territory before and during the Eid el-Fitri celebration.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, ASP Usen Omorodion, said that Kimo also directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to deploy adequate personnel to the points mentioned to forestall any security breach.

He said that plainclothes and uniformed personnel should be deployed to man all entry and exit points in the territory, to compliment the area commands and divisions.

The commissioner gave assurance of adequate security to residents of the territory during the Sallah celebration.

He enjoined the residents to support the Police with timely information on the movement of suspicious and strange persons around them.

“The commissioner of police, on behalf of the command, officers and men felicitates with our Muslim faithful as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitr,” the statement said.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ed el-Fitr: Capital police to guard prayer grounds, parks

— 21st June 2017

The FCT Police Commissioner, Mr Musa Kimo, on Wednesday ordered water-tight security at all prayer grounds and recreational parks across the Federal Capital Territory before and during the Eid el-Fitri celebration. A statement by the spokesman of the Command, ASP Usen Omorodion, said that Kimo also directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to deploy…

Share

  • 7 Ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile

    — 21st June 2017

    Due to the fact that a large number of recruiters are now on LinkedIn, it is important to understand how to properly utilize the site’s resources to help put your best foot forward to these recruiters. Jumia shares 7 ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile. Your Picture This goes without saying. To build a…

    Share

  • 4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere

    — 21st June 2017

    In today’s business environment, there are many business ventures to invest in. For this reason, it is important to be particular about the one you choose invest in to avoid devastating losses. Jumia shares 4 signs a business venture is going nowhere. Lack of Focus This is especially the case with start-ups. If a business…

    Share

  • Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as first heir

    — 21st June 2017

    Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, placing him first-in-line to the throne and removing the country’s counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the line of succession. The monarch stripped Prince Mohammed bin Nayef from his title as crown prince and from his…

    Share

  • Russian diplomat to head UN anti-terror office

    — 21st June 2017

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to appoint a Moscow envoy in Vienna to head a newly created UN Office of Counter-terrorism, officials and diplomats said on Wednesday. Russia’s Ambassador to International Organisations in Vienna, Vladimir Voronkov, told Reuters he met with Guterres on Tuesday and an announcement on the appointment is expected this week, officials…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share