Ed el-Fitr: Capital police to guard prayer grounds, parks

The FCT Police Commissioner, Mr Musa Kimo, on Wednesday ordered water-tight security at all prayer grounds and recreational parks across the Federal Capital Territory before and during the Eid el-Fitri celebration.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, ASP Usen Omorodion, said that Kimo also directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to deploy adequate personnel to the points mentioned to forestall any security breach.

He said that plainclothes and uniformed personnel should be deployed to man all entry and exit points in the territory, to compliment the area commands and divisions.

The commissioner gave assurance of adequate security to residents of the territory during the Sallah celebration.

He enjoined the residents to support the Police with timely information on the movement of suspicious and strange persons around them.

“The commissioner of police, on behalf of the command, officers and men felicitates with our Muslim faithful as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitr,” the statement said.

(Source: NAN)