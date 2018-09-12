– The Sun News
Home / World News / ECOWAS renews commitment to combat, mitigate climate change
ECOWAS

ECOWAS renews commitment to combat, mitigate climate change

— 12th September 2018

NAN

ECOWAS on Wednesday renewed its commitment to combat climate change and mitigate its effects in the region.

Mr Sekou Sangare, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, made the pledge in his address at the opening ceremony of a three-day meeting of the Scientific and Technical Consultative Group (STCGCC) to achieve the desired impact on climate change.

Sangare, represented by Mr Bongonou Djeri-Alassani, Head Division, Environmental Policies and Regulation, of Environment Directorate, described climate change as a global challenge that required results from studies, to achieve target.

He said that most result of climate change studies was not been used efficiently to fight against harmful effects of climate change, therefore need for dialogue to develop new strategies.

READ ALSO Libya’s Tripoli airport closed again due to indiscriminate shelling – Ministry

According to him, although ECOWAS established a project in 2015 to ensure reduction of vulnerability and adaptation to climate change in West Africa, more needs to be done.

Sangare said “as part of this project implementation, STCGCC has been identified as framework to coordinate the research findings from climate change related institutions in West Africa region.

“The establishment aims to respond to the need to progressively build framework of reflection and proposal to provide answers and advice on climate change issues at regional levels.

“The first meeting of the group held from Feb. 15 to 17, 2017 was used to initiate discussions for coordinating climate related actions among regional institutions working on climate field.

“It is based on this background that this second meeting which started from Sept. 12 to Sept 14, in Abuja, will address issues related to coordinated and effective use of research finding.

“This meeting will address issues related to coordinated and effective use of scientific research findings that will be discussed, and collect views and contributions to improve on climate service deliveries.”

He said that the dialogue had become important because climate change had impacted negatively on ecosystems, economies and communities, flooding, drought and intense heat and

READ ALSO Federal Fire Service inaugurates NIS Fire Station in FCT

He explained said that the objective of the ongoing meeting is to enhance discussions among stakeholders working on climate related issues and ensure proper use of findings by climate research institutions.

He mentioned that climate change had impacted negatively on ecosystems, food supply, health and water resources within the West Africa region.

The Commissioner identified collation of previous climate change impact results and design of terms of reference for development of regional programmes as expected outcome of the meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a video was presented to participants on the impact of climate change.

Share