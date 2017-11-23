The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - ECOWAS parliament reviews $284.9m community budget
23rd November 2017 - Osinbajo inaugurates National Council on Nutrition, 2017 Global Nutrition Report
23rd November 2017 - Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018
23rd November 2017 - Okorocha supports FG’s housing programme
23rd November 2017 - Oba of Benin makes historic visit to Abuja
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Tinubu opposes automatic ticket for Buhari
23rd November 2017 - Don’t conduct Anambra Central election, Ekwunife, lawyer tell INEC
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics
23rd November 2017 - Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return
23rd November 2017 - Ndigbo and self-determination
Home / World News / ECOWAS parliament reviews $284.9m community budget

ECOWAS parliament reviews $284.9m community budget

— 23rd November 2017

The ECOWAS Parliament has begun the review of the ECOWAS community 2018 draft budget of 284.9 million dollars.

The draft budget was presented before the parliament by the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) at the parliament’s ongoing Second Ordinary Session in Abuja on Wednesday.

The parliament’s Adhoc Committee on the consideration of the draft 2018 community budget of the parliament convened to begin consideration of the budget.

The committee was, however, unable to make progress as members of parliament insisted on more details of the budget from the AFC before considering it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the first time the parliament is reviewing the overall budget of the ECOWAS community.

The parliament’s review of the community budget is a new mandate it has following the adoption of the Supplementary Act by the Authority of Heads of State in December 2016.

Mr Edwin Snowe, a member of the Administration, Finance and Budget Control Committee of the parliament, however, said that the parliament could currently give its opinion on the budget.

“”The way the text (Supplementary Act) is written for now we (the parliament) can only render an opinion; nothing from the parliament is binding.

“”It is a gradual process; we are being accommodated partially.

““We render an opinion that goes to the council of ministers, that opinion is subject to the council’s opinion; in other words, they (council of ministers) can or decide they won’t take that opinion.

“”The council gives the final approve for the budget, as informed by the Head of States.”

Snowe, who is also a member of the parliament’s Adhoc Committee on the consideration of the draft 2018 community budget, said that that 65 per cent of the 2017 budget had been so far implemented.

“”The 2017 budget year hasn’t ended yet; we are in the fourth quarter.

“”The way ECOWAS generates funds from the Community Levy and it comes either on a quarterly or monthly basis depending on who is paying at a particular time.

“”Up till date we have not received the full amount (of the levy) as expected but the budget performance, though has not been encouraging, it has picked up.

“ “The last time we attended the AFC on the 2017 Budget, we were still operating with about 65 per cent of the budget.”

NAN reports that the total income, so far, for the 2017 community budget stood at about 267.9 million and the current expenditure stood at approximately 230.2 million dollars.

Out of the 230.2 million-dollar expenditure, the commission has so far spent 146.3 million dollars, the parliament 19.86 million dollars and the Community Court of Justice 17.2 million dollars.”

The West African Health Organisation has spent 33.1 million dollars and the Intergovernmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa had spent 13.65 million dollars. (NAN)

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo inaugurates National Council on Nutrition, 2017 Global Nutrition Report

— 23rd November 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, in Abuja inaugurated the National Council on Nutrition, and the 2017 Global Nutrition Report. Inaugurating the Council at the Vice President Conference hall, Presidential Villa, Osinbajo said Nigeria must make speedy and visible progress in its fight against hunger, malnutrition and other nutritional challenges. He noted that as Council…

  • Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018

    — 23rd November 2017

    Facebook has said it will train and support over 50,000 students, small businesses and creative entrepreneurs across Nigeria in 2018. Facebook’s Public Policy Director, Africa, Ms Ebele Okobi, during a news briefing on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the training would be through a series of digital skills, as well as long-term impact programmes. Okobi…

  • Okorocha supports FG’s housing programme

    — 23rd November 2017

    Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has expressed support to the ongoing Federal Government’s National Housing Programme (NHP) across the country. Okorocha, represented by Mr Kingsley Uju, his Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, spoke on Wednesday during the inspection of the NHP site in the state by the Minister of State for Power, Works and…

  • Oba of Benin makes historic visit to Abuja

    — 23rd November 2017

    His Royal Majesty, Omo N, ‘Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II- Oba of Benin, on Wednesday made an historic visit to Abuja after his coronation in October 2016. The Oba who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 5:05p.m., was received by some Benin traditional chiefs, prominent Benin indigenes and friends. Chief Odigie…

  • 2019: Tinubu opposes automatic ticket for Buhari

    — 23rd November 2017

    • Faults Okorocha’s position on govs’ endorsement From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said governors have no right to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019. Tinubu said this to newsmen after he, in company with former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, met with…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share