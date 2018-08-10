ECOWAS – ECCAS: Good thinking

Arms struggle which is the greatest distracting race in both ECOWAS and ECCAS is inhibiting human development and prosperity in the two regions and calls for common front to tackle it.

Victor C. Ariole

Generally trade deficits result from how resources are allocated in an interconnected global economy and are natural reflections of the global value chain and international division of labour

– Dr ZHOU PINGJING

Between recreating the past which was what Professor Peter Drucker saw in Europe in the thirties that made him relocate to USA where he smelt that the future existed and could be created instantly to lead to innovation, the world is in such phase now and as Dr Zhou seems to narrate it in the article I read, it is USA recreating the past now while CHINA wants to create the future in line with innovation dictates.

Bringing Africa in the equation, it is like Africa with its abundant resources both material and human needs China to escape further doldrums in the evolving world of innovation. Africa is accused of letting out its abundant human resource in forced migration process while China is accused of letting out its excess profits hence trade war that could eventually translate to human wars, as it happened when Peter Drucker decided to leave Europe in 1935, if not well managed. Quixotically, they are all structural issues quite resolvable by humans distinct from more complex and multidimensional issues like quarantining the moon so as to explore the solar system.

Dr Zhou needed to tell us more about the division of labour so as to balance it with the rule-based system which, as Henry Kissinger said, is begging for reforms and he seemed to give credit to president Donald Trump for fast-forwarding that reform process. It is in line with that that the recent coming together of ECOWAS and ECCAS, two African regions that seem not to be making impact in even the American AGOA initiatives not to talk of the world GDP, comes in. With stronger presence of these two regions who are not benefitting from World Trade Organisation and which Nigeria quickly signed to belong, there should be ‘no sitting on the fence’ for Nigeria not to sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). The Emir of Kano, Sanusi, feels it is imperative for Nigeria to sign that agreement if indeed it is interested in exiting the most poverty ridden country tag trap. Arms struggle which is the greatest distracting race in both ECOWAS and ECCAS is inhibiting human development and prosperity in the two regions and calls for common front to tackle it.

