Economy: Bill Gates’ comment vindicated us –PDP

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said comments by the founder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on the economic policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have vindicated its stance that the government is the worst in the history of the country. The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said, Gate’s comments on the economic policies of the federal government justifies the resolve by Nigerians to sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

The opposition party noted that it is obvious that the Buhari administration has been lying to Nigerians with false performance indices, as it never had the people at heart.

It added, “President Buhari and the APC can now see that the entire world is fully aware of their misrule and as such should stop wasting the nation’s resources on pointless image laundering and desperate quest for international endorsements.”

The PDP further noted that, “Gates was just being polite to his host, President Buhari, when he said the policy of his government is not reflecting the needs of the people.

“What Gates did not tell the president and his team was that their administration is so incompetent, disorganised and confused that it could not develop any functional economic policy direction, which has caused our nation her current economic woes.