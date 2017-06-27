The Sun News
Home / National / Economist to Nigerians: Promote commercial potential of Africa

Economist to Nigerians: Promote commercial potential of Africa

— 27th June 2017

The United States Latino American Chamber of Commerce (USLACC), West American Region, has called on Nigerians to promote the commercial potential of Nigeria in other countries to attract investments.

An economic strategist and ambassador of the chamber in Africa, Mrs. Ifeoma Ejiogu, made the call in a statement issued, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

She noted that USLACC, in collaboration with International Art Resource Centre, had just concluded a similar tour of Nairobi, Kenya, to moderate a meeting aimed at sensitising entrepreneurs to the essence of showcasing local goods to the outside world.

“We succeeded in meeting a large number of people far and near Nairobi to discuss business and we believe can improve the living standard of the youth in doing that, especially in Africa.

“Presently, we develop business opportunities and sustainable human development programmes to better the lots of youths, most especially in Nigeria,’’ she said.

She said in Nigeria, the chamber had secured a large land from Abia Government for farming and self-reliant schemes for youths across the country.

She called on eminent Nigerians to support the initiative, observing that when the programme began, more Nigerian youths would receive training on methods of farming, information communication technology, recycling, vocational skills acquisition and entrepreneurship, among others.

Ejiogu said the initiative was to support the effort of the Federal Government at providing employments for Nigeria youths through agriculture. (NAN)

 

