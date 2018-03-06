Economic recovery: Minister solicits support of Nigerians

Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, has urged private and public organisations in the country to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic policy towards recovering the country’s economy.

She expressed the commitment of the Buhari administration in tackling head-on the monster of corruption and unemployment that has dented the image of the the country in the comity of nations.

Hajiya Abubakar disclosed this on Tuesday during the 2017 end of year performance review meeting and merit award at the headquarter of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Jos, Plateau State.

“I wish to reiterate the desire of the Buhari-led administration to diversifying the Nation’s economy and tackling the hydra-headed monster of corruption and unemployment,” the Minister stated. “ITF has so far distinguished itself by applying best standard practices in the running of the 46-year of organisation which seems to be growing in leaps and bounds by the day.

“ITF has the key to negotiating Nigeria out of its economic recession contributing to the Economic recovery and growth plan of the Federal Government. The National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) is a master-stroke in this regard.

“It has turned around the fortunes of many families. I admonished the ITF management not to relent in this aspect, but go the whole hog to train many more Nigerians and by so doing etching the name of your organisation in gold.”

She noted that the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) played a critical role in taking the nation out of recession, and said all hands must be on desk towards the diversification of the national economy.

Director General of ITF Joseph Ari said the technical and vocational skills acquisition has impacted positively on the job/wealth creation efforts of the Buhari administration.

He noted that the scheme has paid N1.2 billion for students and supervisory allowances to 310 tertiary institutions, while N6.5 billion was paid for training reimbursement to 430 companies that made the criteria for such reimbursement claims where all conditions for the payment are met.

“Without preempting what will certainly be a heated conversation, I want to declare that the Fund throughout its history has strived for the realization of this vision, particularly with respect to our being the foremost skills training development institution in Nigeria.

“The over 20 million Nigerians we have equipped with skills is without compare to any organisation with a similar mandate as ours in terms of sheer number and quality. Today, anywhere conversations veer to skills acquisition, the ITF comes to mind.

“In the last year and half, we have trained over 100,000 Nigerians that are today gainfully employed or are successful entrepreneurs through the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), Passion to Profession, Training on Wheels using Mobile Training Units and Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP) among others,” Ari said.